Home News UK

Actor Simon Callow criticises use of trigger warnings in theatre

By Press Association
Simon Callow criticised the use of trigger warnings in theatre (Ben Birchall/PA)
Simon Callow criticised the use of trigger warnings in theatre (Ben Birchall/PA)

Simon Callow has argued against the use of trigger warnings in theatre, describing it as “a safe space”.

The British actor, known for A Room With A View and Four Weddings And A Funeral, wrote a letter to The Times newspaper after it emerged a theatre had forewarned audience members that its production of The Sound Of Music touched on “the threat of Nazi Germany and the annexation of Austria”.

In comments published on Friday, the 74-year-old wrote: “…There is a fundamental failure to grasp what the theatre is: not a model for behaviour but a crucible in which we look at what it is to be human.

UK Theatre Awards – London
Simon Callow said ‘there is a fundamental failure to grasp what the theatre is’ (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“Not a pulpit, but a gymnasium of the imagination.

“It is, precisely, and by definition, a safe space because it is perfectly clear that what happens on the stage is performed by actors, on a set, very visibly lit by artificial light, and that the whole thing is an act of imagination.

“Hamlet will not die but get up to take a curtain call; likewise, Falstaff will not succumb to diabetes but will take the padding off.”

Chichester Festival Theatre (CFT) cautioned audience members on the “content and themes” throughout the show, which also indicated there was no language, nudity or violence, ahead of the musical opening on July 10.

On its website, it said: “We want you to feel truly welcome and comfortable at CFT, and recognise that some people may find certain themes distressing.”

The theatre has been contacted for comment.

