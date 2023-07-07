Bombing incidents and shootings increase in Northern Ireland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Bombing incidents and shootings increase in Northern Ireland

By Press Association
Figures show police in Northern Ireland had to deal with an increased number of bombing and shooting incidents over the last 12 months (PA)
Figures show police in Northern Ireland had to deal with an increased number of bombing and shooting incidents over the last 12 months (PA)

A rise in bombing incidents and shootings have been recorded in Northern Ireland.

There were seven bombing incidents recorded in the last year compared to four during the previous 12 months, according to the latest police statistics.

Three of these happened in the Derry City and Strabane council area, while two happened in Ards and North Down and there was one in both Belfast and Mid Ulster.

There was also a rise in the number of shooting incidents, up to 32 from 26.

Most of these took place in Belfast (10) but the number in Ards and North Down – where there is an ongoing feud between drugs gangs with loyalist paramilitary links – has increased to eight from two in the previous year.

The 2022-23 figures compiled by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) from police records covering July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023 show there was one death described as security-related in the last 12 months, the same number as the previous year.

An officer from the PSNI at the scene of the shooting of Sean Fox at the clubhouse of Donegal Celtic Football Club
An officer from the PSNI at the scene of the shooting of Sean Fox at the clubhouse of Donegal Celtic Football Club (PA)

It relates to the murder of Sean Fox who was shot in front of more than 100 people inside a west Belfast social club in October 2022.

Meanwhile, there were 28 victims of paramilitary-style assaults, a drop from 36 in the previous 12 months. Of those, most (11) took place in Belfast and five were in Ards and North Down.

There were 11 victims of paramilitary-style shootings, the same number as during the previous 12 months.

There were 114 security-related arrests under the Terrorism Act, down from 126 in the previous 12 months.

Of those, 20 were subsequently charged, compared to 17 during the previous 12 months.

More from Press and Journal

James Brown following his move to Ross County. Image: Ross County FC
Ross County sign 'leader' James Brown from Blackburn Rovers
Aberdeen beach is great for a day out. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
11 free things to do in Aberdeen during the summer holidays
Orkney Norway
Do Orcadians really want to join Norway? The county's honorary Norwegian Consul talks about…
Fyrish Gymnastics Club celebrate winning two gold medals at the Scottish TeamGym Championships at Ravenscraig in June. Image: Scottish Gymnastics
Fyrish Gymnastics Club claim double gold medal success at Scottish TeamGym Championships
The aqua ceilidh made a splash at Stonehaven Folk Festival. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
5 things to do this weekend: Under Canvas, Stonehaven Folk Festival and Quentin Blake…
CR0029133 Action from Eastern Premier Division match between Stoneywood Dyce CC and Watsonians CC, at Dyce In pic... Stoneywood and Dyce spin bowler, Lennard Bester Wullie Marr / DCT Media 26-06-2021
Cricket: Stoneywood-Dyce aim to scalp league leaders Grange
Aberdeen's Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock with teammate Bojan Miovski. Image: SNS.
Joe Harper: Summer signing Ester Sokler can push Duk and Bojan Miovski to even…
Signage was put up at the airport in 2021. Image: Police Scotland
Pair facing court accused of endangering aircrafts with drones
The outside of Tain Sheriff court.
Police called after man spotted with rifle on Highland beach
The Hebridean Baker
The Hebridean Baker plans new crofthouse to encourage food tourism and Gaelic in Oban