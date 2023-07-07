Katie Price to face questioning over finances in court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Katie Price to face questioning over finances in court

By Press Association
Katie Price was declared bankrupt (Aaron Chown/PA)
Katie Price was declared bankrupt (Aaron Chown/PA)

Katie Price is to face questioning over her finances in court, a judge has said.

The former glamour model was declared bankrupt in November 2019 and is facing further proceedings.

During a short hearing at a specialist insolvency and companies court on Friday – where Ms Price did not appear and was not represented – the court was told a public examination over her finances had previously been adjourned.

However, trustees are seeking re-listing of the questioning after Ms Price breached a payment agreement, barrister Darragh Connell said.

“We are now at the stage were this matter needs to be expeditiously dealt with,” Mr Connell told the court.

KSI v FaZe Temperrr fight – London
Katie Price is to be questioned in court (Suzan Moore/PA)

Judge Paul Greenwood said the hearing where Ms Price would be questioned over her finances would be listed for the first available date after July 21.

Judge Greenwood said that “it seems right, indeed inevitable” to list the one-day examination “as soon as the court can accommodate”.

During an appearance on Jeremy Vine’s Channel 5 show in March this year, Ms Price discussed her bankruptcy and how she had been struggling with her mental health in recent years.

“You shouldn’t be ashamed if you have a bankruptcy because for different reasons people go into bankruptcy,” she said.

“I went through a really, really tough time the past three years, mental health and this and that.

“And when you go through that, you might get bills through and you put everything to the side because you can’t cope with anything.”

During a previous court hearing in October 2020, Ms Price apologised to the court, adding: “I just haven’t been able to deal with these issues or in the right mental state to understand everything that has been going on.”

She also said creditors and officials may think her engagement with them is “too little too late” but that the “progress is real” and she had provided financial information.

