Katie Price to face questioning over finances in court

Katie Price is to face questioning over her finances in court, a judge has said.

The former glamour model was declared bankrupt in November 2019 and is facing further proceedings.

During a short hearing at a specialist insolvency and companies court on Friday – where Ms Price did not appear and was not represented – the court was told a public examination over her finances had previously been adjourned.

However, trustees are seeking re-listing of the questioning after Ms Price breached a payment agreement, barrister Darragh Connell said.

“We are now at the stage were this matter needs to be expeditiously dealt with,” Mr Connell told the court.

Katie Price is to be questioned in court (Suzan Moore/PA)

Judge Paul Greenwood said the hearing where Ms Price would be questioned over her finances would be listed for the first available date after July 21.

Judge Greenwood said that “it seems right, indeed inevitable” to list the one-day examination “as soon as the court can accommodate”.

During an appearance on Jeremy Vine’s Channel 5 show in March this year, Ms Price discussed her bankruptcy and how she had been struggling with her mental health in recent years.

“You shouldn’t be ashamed if you have a bankruptcy because for different reasons people go into bankruptcy,” she said.

“I went through a really, really tough time the past three years, mental health and this and that.

“And when you go through that, you might get bills through and you put everything to the side because you can’t cope with anything.”

During a previous court hearing in October 2020, Ms Price apologised to the court, adding: “I just haven’t been able to deal with these issues or in the right mental state to understand everything that has been going on.”

She also said creditors and officials may think her engagement with them is “too little too late” but that the “progress is real” and she had provided financial information.