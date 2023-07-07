Two found guilty of killing aspiring lawyer after Waitrose trip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two found guilty of killing aspiring lawyer after Waitrose trip

By Press Association
Sven Badzak’s mother Jasna had attended the trial by video link after it was delayed due to industrial action by barristers (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Two drug dealers have been found guilty of stabbing an aspiring lawyer to death in a case of mistaken identity as he returned from a trip to Waitrose.

Sven Badzak, 22, and a 16-year-old friend were attacked by a group of six young men as they walked in Kilburn, north-west London, on the afternoon of February 6 2021.

Mr Badzak was repeatedly stabbed after falling to the ground, while his friend suffered multiple stab injuries but managed to run into a nearby supermarket for help.

Following a trial at the Old Bailey, Rashid Gedel, 22, from Ilford, and Shiroh Ambersley, 22, from Wembley, were found guilty of murder.

They were each acquitted of attempted murder but both convicted of wounding with intent.

The jury deliberated for over 25 hours before they delivered the guilty verdicts by a majority of 10 to two.

The pair will be sentenced at the Old Bailey on August 3.

Mr Badzak’s mother Jasna, a former Conservative Party activist, had attended the trial by video link after it was delayed due to industrial action by barristers last summer.

Prosecutor Anthony Orchard KC said the victims were targeted in a “gang-style attack” over what the killers regarded as their drugs territory.

He told jurors: “Neither victim was a gang member or associate.

“It appears they were the unfortunate victims of mistaken identity.”

However, both defendants admitted carrying knives in the past and drug dealing in the area.

Sven Badzak death
Jasna Badzak holding a photograph of her son Sven in 2014 and a photograph of Sven with Boris Johnson taken during his London mayoral campaign in 2008 (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Eight minutes before the murder, they had gone to a bakery looking for other young people to attack, it was alleged.

Gedel was caught on CCTV “inspecting” two hooded youths at the counter before walking out of the shop.

Meanwhile, the two victims had been to the Waitrose in Finchley Road, about a half a mile away.

As they walked back, the 16-year-old was watching a Liverpool football game on his phone.

Mr Orchard said: “As the two friends walked west on Willesden Lane, Gedel drew closer to them.

“Sven Badzak and his friend were wholly unaware of what was about to happen.”

Jurors were shown CCTV footage of the pair walking together when their paths crossed with the killers, with one of the attackers asking: “What are you on?”

Mr Badzak was stabbed in the chest while his friend was stabbed in the back but managed to run off pursued by some of the attackers.

Mr Badzak dropped his Waitrose shopping bag as he fled and collapsed outside a burger restaurant.

Mr Orchard said: “His attackers catch up with him on the ground.

“It appears he was kicked and punched.

“During the totality of the attack, he was stabbed four times. His phone fell to the ground. No attacker attempted to retrieve it. At least one of those attacking him shouted out.

“The attack on Sven Badzak lasts no more than 20 seconds.”

The 16-year-old sprinted into a Tesco supermarket where he sought help and collapsed.

The group of attackers eventually gave up the chase and ran away.

Both defendants, who were identified on CCTV, admitted being at the scene but denied they were carrying knives that day and claimed they were only there to sell drugs.

Giving evidence, Gedel said that he thought Mr Badzak had been attacked very badly but not stabbed and only learned he died later.

He told jurors: “I was a bit shocked someone died.

“I assumed it was only a punch.

“People were texting me.

“I went on Google to see what it was about.”

He also said he was sent a video on Snapchat of Mr Badzak laying on the floor and bleeding but did not know why people thought he would be interested.

The court was told Gedel had four previous convictions for carrying blades dating back to 2014 and on his arrest in March 2021, a hunting knife was seized from his bedroom wardbrobe.

Ambersley also had a conviction for possession of a blade, two offences of threatening with an offensive weapon in a public place and affray, and possession of drugs.

Mr Orchard said two other alleged members of the group were not in the dock.

Harvey Canavan, 19, from Maida Vale, had pleaded guilty to manslaughter and unlawful wounding and Lior Agbayan, 20, had fled to the Ivory Coast and has not returned, jurors were told.

The remaining two suspects have not been identified, the court heard.

