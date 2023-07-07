Police formed human chain to reach boys who fell into frozen lake, inquest hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police formed human chain to reach boys who fell into frozen lake, inquest hears

By Press Association
All four died after falling through the ice at Babbs Mill Park in Kingshurst (Jacob King/PA)
All four died after falling through the ice at Babbs Mill Park in Kingshurst (Jacob King/PA)

Police officers formed a human chain and entered a freezing lake against medical advice to try and save four boys who had fallen into the icy water, an inquest into their deaths has heard.

Brothers Samuel Butler, six, and Finlay Butler, eight, their cousin Thomas Stewart, 11, and Jack Johnson, 10, had been playing on the frozen Babbs Mill Lake, in Kingshurst, Solihull, near Birmingham on December 11 2022 before the ice fragmented and they fell through.

An inquest at Birmingham and Solihull Coroner’s Court in Birmingham on Friday heard emotional family tributes to the four boys, who died in hospital after they were rescued from the water by firefighters.

Jack and Thomas both died at Birmingham Heartlands Hospital on December 11, while Finlay and Samuel both died at Birmingham Children’s Hospital on December 12 and December 14 respectively.

Babbs Mill Park incident
Brothers Finlay and Samuel Butler died in the tragedy (West Midlands Police/PA)

Detective Inspector James Edmonds from West Midlands Police described how officers first arrived on the scene at 2.43pm after receiving multiple 999 calls, the first coming in at 2.34pm.

Despite advice not to enter the water because of the effect the cold would have on them, the officers decided to form a human chain from the edge of the bank to try and reach the area where they believed the boys had fallen in, using their fists and batons to break through the ice.

DI Edmonds said: “The boys were not visible as they were under the water. Officers made the decision to enter the lake.

“They formed a human chain and tried to reach the location they thought the boys had gone under. The medical advice would have been not to go in, but our main duty is to save life and limb.”

Babbs Mill Park incident
Police on the lake at Babbs Mill Park in Kingshurst after the tragedy last December (Jacob King/PA)

He explained how the officers tried their best to reach the boys, with one of the officers up to their chin in freezing cold water, but the water was too deep to get to them.

He said: “The air temperature that day was five degrees, so the water would have been much colder than that. Despite their best efforts, they were simply unable to reach the area. The physical impact on the officers was quite significant in terms of their body temperature.”

West Midlands Fire Service arrived on the scene at 2.50pm and specially-trained officers entered the water to find the boys, with Jack, Thomas and Samuel found under the water at 2.56pm and Finlay found 3.05pm, before they were taken to hospital.

Senior coroner Louise Hunt ruled all four boys died as a result of an “awful, tragic accident”.

