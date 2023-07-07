Skeletal remains dating back 1,000 years found on site of planned Dublin hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Skeletal remains dating back 1,000 years found on site of planned Dublin hotel

By Press Association
A member of the archaeology team works on a skeleton at an ancient burial site on the new Bullitt Hotel development site (Brian Lawless/PA)
A member of the archaeology team works on a skeleton at an ancient burial site on the new Bullitt Hotel development site (Brian Lawless/PA)

Burial sites dating back more than one thousand years have been discovered during excavations for a new hotel in Dublin city centre.

Around 100 skeletal remains from the Middle Ages were found in an area around Capel Street where an abbey, St Mary’s, once stood.

At least two of the remains are believed to date back to the early 11th century.

The abbey used by the Savigniac and Cistercian orders opened in the 12th century. Carbon dating of one of the graves discovered predates that by one hundred years, indicating the presence of a Christian settlement on the site prior to St Mary’s being built.

Edmond O'Donovan, director of excavations for Courtney Deery Heritage Consultancy, standing at the ancient burial site
Edmond O’Donovan, director of excavations for Courtney Deery Heritage Consultancy, standing at the ancient burial site (Brian Lawless/PA)

The excavations have been commissioned by the Beannchor hospitality group, which is developing its new Bullitt Dublin hotel on a site that once housed the old Boland’s Bakery.

The archaeological investigations also unearthed the foundations of buildings dating back to the 1600s.

The finds were discovered close to a former Presbyterian Meeting House dating from 1667.

Parts of a domestic house known as the ‘Dutch Billies’ has also been found. It was constructed around 1700 by settlers who came to Dublin after King William of Orange ascended to the English throne following the Battle of the Boyne in 1690.

While the skeletal remains will be painstakingly excavated, cleaned and sent for further analysis, before ultimately being given to the National Monuments Services, the other structures found during the examination of the site are set to be incorporated into the design of the new hotel complex.

The ancient burial site uncovered on the site of the planned Bullitt Hotel in Dublin
The ancient burial site uncovered on the site of the planned Bullitt Hotel in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

The 17th century Presbyterian Meeting House will be central to the development of a new bar and restaurant concept. The ‘Dutch Billies’ house will also be preserved while a building with surviving ovens from the Boland’s Bakery dating from 1890 will be renovated and repurposed.

Edmond O’Donovan, director of excavations for Courtney Deery Heritage Consultancy (CDHC), described the significance of the finds.

“In its day, St Mary’s Abbey was Ireland’s largest and most wealthy medieval abbey,” he said.

“It was demolished after 1540 when the monastery was disbanded by Henry VIII and was later the site of a 17th century Presbyterian Meeting House.”

He added: “One of the things that was intriguing and exciting about the excavation is that we found an early burial or at least a number of burials that we suspect to be quite early.

“We have one that’s carbon dated to the 11th century and we have a second burial that was found with a diagnostic stick pin from the 11th century.

“And that suggests that there was an earlier Christian and potentially monastic foundation here which predates the Savigniac and Cistercian Abbey.”

Beannchor has undertaken similar restoration of historic buildings in the past, including Belfast’s Merchant Hotel, which was a former bank, but it said the Dublin project is by far its biggest and most complex project to date.

Edmond O'Donovan and Sorcha Wolsey, operations director for Beannchor, standing at the burial site
Edmond O’Donovan and Sorcha Wolsey, operations director for Beannchor, standing at the burial site (Brian Lawless/PA)

Bill Wolsey, managing director for Beannchor, said it was impossible to have foreseen what the project would entail at its outset in 2017.

“As time went on, we began to understand just how complex this project may be,” he added.

“The sheer magnitude of the archaeology on the site and financial cost might have deterred other developers, but as our business is rooted in embracing and reimaging sites of heritage interest, and bringing them back to public use, we stuck with it, despite the consequences, rising construction costs and inflation.

“Through close collaboration with Dublin City Council, our team of archaeologists, architects and building contractors, we have uncovered a fascinating window into the city’s past. Our archaeology team, led by Ed at CDHC, have been on hand to advise and support us on this journey.

“Great care has been taken to preserve and incorporate elements of these early surviving buildings into the new development, on what we now know is one of the most significant heritage sites in the city.

“While this has been a complex project that’s been years in the planning, the whole process has enriched us as hoteliers and developers. We look forward to continuing our journey in collaboration with Dublin City Council as we collectively endeavour to bring this important, hidden site back to public use.”

As part of the first phase of the development, Beannchor plans to reopen a Victorian laneway stretching between Capel Street and Meeting House Lane, which has been closed to the public for more than 140 years.

A number of new dining options and a bar are planned for this part of the complex, which it is hoped will open in the first half of 2024.

The new Bullitt Dublin hotel is expected to follow around 12 months later.

