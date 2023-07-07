Inquest told all three victims in Nottingham knife attacks suffered chest wounds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Inquest told all three victims in Nottingham knife attacks suffered chest wounds

By Press Association
Police forensics officers in Ilkeston Road, Nottingham after two university students and a school caretaker died in attacks in the city. Inquests into their deaths were opened at Nottingham Coroner’s Court on Friday (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Police forensics officers in Ilkeston Road, Nottingham after two university students and a school caretaker died in attacks in the city. Inquests into their deaths were opened at Nottingham Coroner’s Court on Friday (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Two university students and a school caretaker who were killed in an attack in Nottingham all suffered stab wounds to the chest, an inquest court has heard.

An inquest opening was told Ian Coates, 65, sustained fatal injuries around an hour after University of Nottingham undergraduates Grace O’Malley-Kumar and Barnaby Webber, both 19, were stabbed while walking in Ilkeston Road.

Individual post-mortem results read out at a six-minute hearing on Friday gave the provisional cause of both students’ deaths as stab wounds to the chest and abdomen, while Mr Coates’ died from stab wounds to the chest alone.

Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar
Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar were killed in the Nottingham street attack (Family handout/Lucy Sheffield/Southgate Hockey Club/PA)

Senior coroner for Nottingham Mairin Casey opened the hearing at Nottingham Coroner’s Court, telling those present that Mr Coates had left home to attend his place of work when he was killed.

She told the hearing: “When any individual dies of unnatural causes, as has happened in this case, an inquest will always be opened.

“As the deaths of these three people occurred close in time on the same day and arising from a chain of events that is linked to one individual, it is right that these inquests should be opened at the same time.”

The coroner added: “The circumstances surrounding these tragic deaths are well known.

“Final post-mortem reports are awaited.

“The police investigation continues and the matter will be progressed through the criminal courts. This matter is now adjourned.”

No family members were present at the inquest opening, which also heard details of the formal identification process for each victim, which took place at the chapel of rest at Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre.

Valdo Calocane, 31, is charged with their murder, as well as attempting to murder three other people when a van was allegedly driven at pedestrians.

Nottingham city centre incident
Valdo Calocane is expected to enter pleas in September (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

In the days after the attacks, thousands of people attended vigils in the city in memory of the victims, where their families paid emotional tributes to them.

The family of Mr Webber, a history student from Taunton in Somerset, described their “complete devastation” at the “senseless murder of our son”, saying he was a “beautiful, brilliant, bright young man, with everything in life to look forward to”.

Ms O’Malley-Kumar’s family described her as a “truly wonderful and beautiful young lady” who would be “so dearly missed”.

The medical student, from Woodford in London, had represented Essex in cricket as a teenager and had also played for England Hockey.

Two of Mr Coates’ sons said his death had “rocked everyone’s world”, adding: “Nobody deserves this but he definitely didn’t.”

Calocane, of no fixed abode, is expected to enter pleas in September, with a provisional trial date set for January 12 2024.

At his last appearance at Nottingham Crown Court on June 20, he was remanded into custody to appear again for a plea and trial preparation hearing on September 25.

