Referee and umpire stabbed at youth gaelic football match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Referee and umpire stabbed at youth gaelic football match

By Press Association
The incident took place at a gaelic football match for Under-16s (Alamy/PA)
The incident took place at a gaelic football match for Under-16s (Alamy/PA)

A referee and umpire were injured in a stabbing incident at a youth gaelic football match in Co Tyrone.

The umpire required hospital treatment following the attack at Paddy Cullen Park in Cookstown on Thursday evening.

It is understood the referee had just finished officiating a game between Cookstown Father Rocks under-16s and Fintona Pearses under-16s when he was approached by a man, prompting the umpire to intervene.

Both officials sustained wounds in a subsequent stabbing incident.

It is understood the injured umpire has since been released from hospital.

One man, aged in his 40s, who was arrested by police following the incident remained in custody on Friday.

The Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) has condemned the incident.

Chief executive of Ulster GAA Brian McAvoy extended his thoughts to the injured men.

“I have been involved in the GAA for over 50 years and never known anything like this and anyone I have spoken to today has never known anything like it either, so it seems to be a first and hopefully a last,” he told the PA news agency.

“Our thoughts go out to the referee and umpire who were injured in the incident.

“It’s a traumatic time for them and also for the two young teams. This attack happened in front of children and that can’t be lost. It’s unacceptable that it happens at all, but it’s magnified when it happens in front of children.

“I know the Tyrone County Board in conjunction with the two clubs have initiated support mechanisms for any aftermath that they may have suffered.”

The GAA issued a statement of condemnation.

“The GAA condemns in the strongest terms possible the incident that marred an underage game in Tyrone last night leaving two people injured,” it said.

“As an organisation we have a duty of care to protect our volunteer officials and the events that unfolded in Cookstown are totally unacceptable.

“We will work with the PSNI and our units, at both county and club level, to establish the facts around what occurred, and, in the meantime, we extend our best wishes to those who were injured in the incident.

“Any support required for our underage players and members will be provided.”

In a statement Tyrone GAA said: “Tyrone GAA are aware of an incident which occurred at one of our underage fixtures on the evening of Thursday 6 July.

“Tyrone GAA shall conduct our own investigation into the circumstances. As the organising body, we treat this incident most seriously, and will be offering our support to those affected. We can make no further comment at this time.”

Both clubs involved in the game said support was being provided to their young players and supporters.

Fintona Pearses GAC said: “Our thoughts are with those impacted and all focus is on the welfare of the children and young people present.”

Michelle O’Neill
Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill described the incident as shocking (PA)

The Cookstown Fr Rocks club said: “The committee will now work to ensure that children and young people who witnessed this disturbing and very serious incident have the support and assistance that they require in the coming days.”

Sinn Fein’s vice president Michelle O’Neill said it was a “shocking incident”.

“My thoughts are with those injured and impacted,” she tweeted.

“Anyone with any information should assist with police inquiries.”

Ms O’Neill commended the work to assist and support the young people who were at the game.

SDLP MLA Justin McNulty, a former GAA all-Ireland championship winner, expressed shock.

“The GAA is at the heart of so many communities the length and breadth of Ireland and people will be horrified at what has taken place here,” he said.

“Spectators, players and officials should be able to attend and participate in matches without being subjected to something like this.

“My thoughts are with the two men who were injured and I hope they make a quick and full recovery. I’m also concerned about the young players and spectators who will have witnessed this incident.

“I trust and know that the GAA locally will do everything they can to support those who’ve been impacted to help them to overcome what must have been a very frightening and traumatic experience.”

More from Press and Journal

Ewan McGregor in the film adaptation of Irvine Welsh's Trainspotting (Image: Liam Longman/Figment/Noel Gay/Channel 4/Kobal/Shutterstock)
Alex Watson: Finally, the right drugs policies are on the table in Scotland -…
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn
SNP's Stephen Flynn will stay in Westminster despite attacks from 'dregs of society'
Linda Bauld was one of the Scottish Government's most senior advisors during the Covid pandemic. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Gregor Townsend and Linda Bauld receive honorary graduations from RGU
Martin Gilbert and his luxury pad on Rubislaw Den North, Aberdeen.
Exclusive: Martin Gilbert selling £2.5 million home on Aberdeen's 'Millionaires' Row'
New Arc Wildlife Sanctuary closes doors to birds due to bird flu concerns
Drug deaths in Dundee remain high.
Sir Keir Starmer faces international pressure to ease drug laws in Scotland if he…
SSEN plans to build a new power line from Caithness to Beauly
After marine protection area climbdown, let's now look at pylons say campaigners
Last season's GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup winners Banks O' Dee, who will start this year's competition at home to Forres Mechanics in the first round.
GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup: Full draw for preliminary and first round
Davy Macpherson, his son David and friend Laurence at Tiree Music Festival. Image: Davy Macpherson.
'We travelled 150 miles for Tiree Music Festival but refuse to let cancellation dampen…
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie pictured at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Captain Graeme Shinnie's ability to 'run the dressing room' will be vital in Aberdeen's…