Home News UK

Family of murder victims say it ‘is not a happy day’ as killer jailed for life

By Press Association
The family of a mother and two children murdered in a flat fire said ‘today is not a happy day’ despite their killer being jailed for life (Callum Parke/PA)
The family of a mother and two children murdered in a flat fire said “today is not a happy day” despite their killer being jailed for life.

Jamie Barrow was given a minimum term of 44 years in prison on Friday for killing Fatoumatta Hydara and her daughters, Fatimah and Naeemah Drammeh.

The 31-year-old torched the family’s neighbouring flat in Fairisle Close, Clifton, Nottingham, in the early hours of last November 20.

Reading a statement outside Nottingham Crown Court after sentencing, Mrs Hydara’s husband, Aboubacarr Drammeh, said he has “no hatred” towards Barrow even though he has shown “no remorse”.

He said: “Barrow has yet to explain why he committed such ruthless and inhumane acts of murder and arson. Today is not a happy day for us.

“Barrow’s sentence does not bring them back. However, justice has been done and he will never be able to inflict the pain he has caused our family on anyone else.

“This tragedy has caused an inter-generational trauma within our family which we are only beginning to understand.

“Our family had ambitions, hopes and dreams which because of Barrow can now never become a reality.

“But today is the first step in the long road towards healing and moving forward. We wish to thank everyone who helped us.

Aboubacarr Drammeh labelled Jamie Barrow 'a coward' for murdering his wife, Fatoumatta Hydara, and their children, Fatimah and Naeemah Drammeh (Family handout/Nottinghamshire Police/PA)
“Our focus now is on our healing process.”

Barrow was unanimously convicted of murder by a jury on Tuesday after previously admitting manslaughter.

He claimed to have believed the flat to be empty at the time he lit the fire by pouring petrol siphoned from his motorbike through his victims’ letterbox.

Jailing Barrow, Mrs Justice Tipples told him she feels he had shown no genuine remorse and she is sure he wanted to kill Mrs Hydara and her children.

Barrow has never given a motive.

Asked about the length of Barrow’s sentence, Mr Drammeh said: “In reality, nothing will be enough, even if it was life in prison without parole.

“But 44 years, by all standards, is pretty decent.

“I am content; I am content with that.”

Mr Drammeh was in America at the time of the fire and had to fly back to the UK, spending his 40th birthday identifying the bodies of Fatimah and Naeemah, three and one.

He also read a victim impact statement in court, which lasted almost an hour and saw him make eye contact on multiple occasions with Barrow, who sat silently throughout.

In it, he said the family was due to attend the US embassy in London a week after the fire for an interview for a visa ahead of a planned emigration to America.

Speaking outside court, Mr Drammeh said: “Fatoumatta and I lived our lives by the motto of ‘love for all and hatred for none’ and I mean that from the bottom of my heart.

“I have no hatred against him. His actions, though, I hate, but not him, himself, as a human being.

“I wish this not on anyone else.

“If (Barrow’s) seven-year-old son was here, we would all hug him. We all want him to stay safe and be protected from anything as remotely close to this as possible.”

Asked what is next for him and his family, dozens of whom attended court and packed the public gallery throughout the trial and sentencing, Mr Drammeh said: “It’s a healing process.

“Since November I don’t know what has worked and what hasn’t worked. It’s a matter of trying multiple different things.

“As part of that process, perhaps, is to return back to the US and get back to the workforce. That is part of the process.

“I spent a lot of time building my career and I’m not sure if I’m ready to give that up.

“It’s really not up to me. I’m going to try my best.

“I’m not going to give up but it’s going to be a long process.”

As he left court, Mr Drammeh hugged three jurors, who had returned to court for the sentencing hearing.

