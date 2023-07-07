Boulter carries British hopes at Wimbledon after Norrie, Murray and Broady lose

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boulter carries British hopes at Wimbledon after Norrie, Murray and Broady lose

By Press Association
Katie Boulter faces last year’s champion Elena Rybakina (Adam Davy/PA)
Britain’s hopes at Wimbledon rest with Katie Boulter after a trio of British men’s players crashed out of the tennis tournament within around 90 minutes on day five.

Cameron Norrie, Andy Murray and Liam Broady were all defeated on a scorching hot day in south-west London, leaving no British interest in the men’s singles.

Andy Murray during his match against Stefanos Tsitsipas at Wimbledon
So many people were sat on the Hill watching Norrie and Murray’s matches being streamed side-by-side on Friday afternoon that it was difficult to see any grass at times.

Crowds were four people deep on the pavement at the base of the grass mound while other tennis enthusiasts peeped over bushes and flowers to watch the Britons play.

Cameron Norrie leaves the court after his defeat to Christopher Eubanks at Wimbledon
But Norrie was defeated by American Chris Eubanks in the second round before Murray was beaten by fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas roughly 20 minutes later at the same stage of the tournament.

Broady’s impressive Wimbledon journey then came to an end after he was beaten in the third round by Denis Shapovalov shortly afterwards.

The British number five enjoyed a dream Centre Court victory over fourth seed Casper Ruud on Thursday but he was unable to produce another shock.

Liam Broady in action against Denis Shapovalov on day five of Wimbledon
On Saturday British fans will be left to back Boulter, who moved into the third round for the second consecutive year on Thursday after defeating Viktoriya Tomova.

But she will meet last year’s champion Elena Rybakina in the next round.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Saturday and the forecaster has predicted that thundery downpours could hit Wimbledon, potentially interrupting play.

Weather warning for thunderstorms July 8 2023
(PA Graphics)

The UK Health Security Agency has also issued a yellow heat-health alert through to 9am on Sunday July 9 for six regions, including London.

Jon Bon Jovi, royal Lady Amelia Windsor and Pointless host Alexander Armstrong were among those at day five of the tournament.

Bon Jovi’s frontman, 61, was spotted in the stands wearing a dark navy suit with a white T-shirt and aviator-style sunglasses.

