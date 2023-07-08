What the papers say – July 8

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

What the papers say – July 8

By Press Association
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say (PA)

There is no consensus on the front pages of Saturday’s newspapers as a range of political and economic stories jostle for attention.

The smiling face of Selena Lau, the eight-year-old victim of a crash at a school in Wimbledon, features on many front pages alongside an array of stories.

The Times focuses on a potential split in the cabinet as it says five ministers are urging Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to give public service workers a 6% pay rise in a bid to avoid more strikes.

Mr Sunak is also at the centre of the Daily Express lead as it says he is being urged to “talk up Brexit” by Conservative MPs.

More angry Tories make the front of the i Weekend which says they are turning on immigration minister Robert Jenrick following the decision to paint over a Disney mural at a children’s asylum centre.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is the focus of the FT Weekend which says he is ruling out tax cuts ahead of the election as he concentrates on bringing down inflation.

And there are more financial worries on the front of The Independent which concentrates on what it calls the fastest drop in house prices in 12 years.

More politicians come under fire on the front of the Daily Mail which says they are out of touch on the drive to more electric cars due to the shortage of public chargers outside Westminster.

The BBC is the focus on the front of The Daily Telegraph as the corporation’s former chairman Richard Sharp suggests wealthier households should pay more for its services via a tax on broadband bills.

The Sun also turns its attention to the BBC, saying a “top star” has been taken off the air over allegations he paid a teenager for sexual pictures.

TV presenter Fiona Phillips features on the front of the Daily Mirror as she thanks the public for their support after she revealed her Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

Above a picture of Andy Murray as he bows out of Wimbledon, The Guardian focuses on research which says more than a third of food labelled vegan contains animal products.

And the Daily Star says “psycho robot scumbags” have promised not to rebel against humanity.

More from Press and Journal

Members of the British Legion Riders Club are hosting a 112-mile memorial ride this weekend in memory of former honorary member David Sansum. Image: Marie Sansum.
Inverness family pay tribute to 'much-loved son' as bikers hold 112-mile memorial ride
Graduates hold their scrolls with pride. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Gallery: Final day of Robert Gordon University graduations
'Maid of Glencoul', the Corran ferry running across the Corran Narrows between Nether Lochaber and Ardgour on the other side of the water.
Corran Ferry crossings recommence following latest wave of disruption
TS Royalist
Aberdeen Sea Cadets preparing to set sail on tall ship adventure
Crowds stand outside Inverness Bus Station as they wait for their bus connection.
Woman 'visibly shaken' after bus crashes into Inverness bus stance
Jessie Clark laughing in a red dress while sitting on a bright red scooter.
Aberdeen mod celebrates 100th birthday with new shiny red scooter
The Scotland Women's National Team are set to be among those surveyed by the SFA on trans females playing women's football. Image: SNS.
Rachel Corsie: Why I am happy for trans women to be included in women’s…
Ross Draper in action for Elgin City.
Ross Draper looking to finalise two Elgin City loan deals in coming week
Proceeds from Peat & Diesel's show in the Barrowlands will go to making sure Outer Hebrides athletes get to Guernsey. Photo: WIIGA
'Incredible generosity': Peat and Diesel support local athletes to the tune of more than…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Bryan Collum from Airdrie Pleads guilty to Being in possession of three hundred thousand Pounds (?300.000) worth of cannabis and cocaine. He asked for bail at Edinburgh high court and got it so he could go home and prepare his young daughter for life without him before he receives a custodial sentence Picture shows; Bryan Collum appeared at The High Court in Edinburgh . N/A. Supplied by Matthew Donnelly/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Cocaine dealer freed on bail to 'prepare' his daughter for jail sentence