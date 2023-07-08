Health officials join Parkrun in Belfast to mark 75th anniversary of the NHS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Health officials join Parkrun in Belfast to mark 75th anniversary of the NHS

By Press Association
Runners take part in a Parkrun to mark the 75th anniversary of the NHS (Rebecca Black/PA)
Runners take part in a Parkrun to mark the 75th anniversary of the NHS (Rebecca Black/PA)

Senior officials in Northern Ireland joined a special edition of Parkrun to mark the 75th anniversary of the health service.

The weekly Parkrun events across the UK on Saturday morning were themed to mark the anniversary.

The Department of Health’s permanent secretary Peter May and chief nursing officer Maria McIlgorm joined runners at the Stormont edition.

Volunteers at a Parkrun to mark the 75th anniversary of the NHS at Stormont in Belfast (Rebecca Black/PA)

It comes after a host of events to mark the anniversary, including a reception at Parliament Buildings attended by six-year-old Daithi Mac Gabhann who inspired a change in the organ donation laws in Northern Ireland.

Mr May welcomed the opportunity for people to gather together to show their support for the health service.

“It’s really good that Parkrun is joining with the NHS today to mark 75 years of the NHS being in existence,” he said.

“It’s a chance for people to come together to show their support for the organisation and to take part in some physical activity which is something we all think is great for everybody’s health.

“One of the great benefits of my role is that I see the incredible things that people do in health and social care every day despite the many challenges that we have. I don’t shy away from those, for the vast of people when they actually receive the treatment it is first class and free at the point of use.

“The challenge of course is that we meet more people’s needs more quickly than we can at the moment.”

Health staff were among those who took part in a Parkrun to mark the 75th anniversary of the NHS at Stormont (Rebecca Black/PA)

Mr May said it was the second Parkrun he had taken part in, joking: “It’s going to be hard work.”

Parkrun volunteer and runner Phil Cairnduff, 36, from Dundonald received a liver transplant when he was 18.

“I had been in Africa and picked something up there, came back home very sick and had to be flown to London for an emergency transplant, but I lived to tell the tale,” he said.

“The recovery was long and painful, it was daunting but my progress was good and got back to where I was.

“I used to enjoy running before the transplant but didn’t take it too seriously, since the transplant it has become my passion and I have taken part in the British and the World Transplant Games.

“A big part of the transplant is the fact you have received a gift from someone you don’t know, the organ donor.

“A lot of my running is to honour them because I owe it all to them.

“I have always had a great admiration for the health service, they have always been there for me.

“I know times are tough at the moment but the frontline staff are incredibly hard working, I have the utmost respect for them, and I really hope the people who manage it can do things to protect and save it as best they can.”

Stormont Parkrun event director Alison Canning said it was a celebratory event.

“We do have some special visitors this morning from the NHS and also some promoting organ transplant and donation,” she said.

“Parkrun here has been running since August 2015, it’s good to be able to honour the health service today.”

