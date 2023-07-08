Wimbledon fans endure dark and damp conditions to cheer on Katie Boulter

British tennis fans stayed on the Hill into a dark, damp Saturday evening as they supported Katie Boulter as she tried – but ultimately failed – to keep British hopes alive in the Wimbledon singles competition.

Boulter was beaten by last year’s champion Elena Rybakina in the third round after Sir Andy Murray, Cameron Norrie and Liam Broady were all knocked out on Friday.

Lucy Garrett, 25, ended her day at Wimbledon by watching Boulter’s defeat from the Hill.

Sir Andy Murray waves to the crowd after losing against Stefanos Tsitsipas (Steven Paston/PA)

The Leeds resident told the PA news agency: “It has been good that we were able to stay.

“I actually saw Katie on Centre Court last year and I have been following her ever since.

“It was nice to see her win at Nottingham, but obviously not on Centre Court today. It’s great to support the last Brit.

“It’s been a shame (the British men) all got knocked out at the same time.

“They’ve all played really well, it’s just how the draw has fallen for them.”

Gary and Wendy Linnett, from Warwickshire, came to Wimbledon with their two adult sons to watch the tennis.

Spectators on the Hill shelter from the rain (Steven Paston/PA)

Mrs Linnett, 53, said it was “predictable” that all the British singles players had been knocked out of Wimbledon in the first week.

She said: “I have been a tennis fan since I was eight years of age and it’s pretty much always been the same, apart from when Andy Murray was around.

“I’m not surprised, I have to say.”

Bryony Holmes-Dixon, 25, watched the last half an hour of Boulter’s match on the Hill after watching the day’s action across different courts.

Ms Holmes-Dixon, from Leeds, said: “(The British players) have been playing against very good players.

“I have never been to Wimbledon before it’s been really good. It hasn’t been as rainy as the other days.”

Inside Centre Court British fans tried to roar Boulter to victory.

Adam Griffin, 45, said he felt “massively disappointed” that all the British singles tennis players were knocked out in the first week.

The Londoner told PA: “I think it was a bit of bad luck.

“We were lucky enough to watch Boulter on Centre Court.”