What the papers say – July 9

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

What the papers say – July 9

By Press Association
One story leads most of the nation’s papers (PA)
One story leads most of the nation’s papers (PA)

The story of a BBC presenter paying a teenage boy to send them explicit photos dominates the front pages of Sunday’s newspapers.

After The Sun broke the story on Saturday, its Sunday edition continues coverage as it talks to the alleged victim’s mother and reveals the unnamed star “sent pants pics” to the teenager.

Both the Mail on Sunday and Sunday Times describe the story as a “BBC crisis”, the Mail saying the presenter is a “household name” while the Times says the teenager’s parents complained months ago and reveals stars were lining up to say “it’s not me”.

The BBC is coming under fire over its handling of the affair, according to The Sunday Telegraph, while the Daily Mirror said bosses partied with the star after the family’s complaint.

Other stories do make the front pages elsewhere, the Sunday People reporting that the Government plans to spend another £800,000 to paint a Union Flag on the Prime Minister’s plane.

The Sunday Express concentrates on what it calls “a risk to national security” from banks refusing to do business with Britain’s defence industry.

And the Daily Star on Sunday revives the word bonk with the latest in its stories about boffins.

More from Press and Journal

Forres Pipe Band enter the arena. Image: Jasperimage.
Thousands turn out for 'amazing show' at 95th Forres Highland Games
Adam Brooks settles in at Caley Thistle after signing a two-year deal after moving on from Celtic. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Ex-Celtic starlet Adam Brooks sets high goals with Caley Thistle
Elgin City player-manager Ross Draper. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Boss Ross Draper awaits return of Elgin City's big-hitters
Rescue teams were called to at least five incidents involving paddleboarders on Saturday. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Coastguard and lifeboat teams called out to five paddleboard incidents due to wind direction
Kyle Turner, who was among a number of Ross County's new signings to feature in the 2-1 friendly defeat to Queen's Park.
Malky Mackay says new Ross County recruits must match sharpness of last season's play-off…
Inverness striker Austin Samuels bagged a brace against Elgin City. Images: DC Thomson
Coach Barry Wilson thrilled by younger lads as Caley Thistle see off Elgin City…
Winnie the Pooh
Winnie The Pooh will come to life in magical West End show at His…
Aaron Barry admitted assaulting police after getting in an argument with his neighbour over a barbecue fire. Image: DC Thomson.
Former squaddie threw garden gnome at neighbour's window and threatened to chop him up
Paddleboarders on a loch.
Four boys rescued from sea after getting into difficulties paddleboarding
New Inverness signing, striker Adam Brooks. Image: ICTFC
Highly-rated Scotland and Celtic youth striker Adam Brooks joins Caley Thistle