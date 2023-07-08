What the papers say – July 9

The story of a BBC presenter paying a teenage boy to send them explicit photos dominates the front pages of Sunday’s newspapers.

After The Sun broke the story on Saturday, its Sunday edition continues coverage as it talks to the alleged victim’s mother and reveals the unnamed star “sent pants pics” to the teenager.

On tomorrow's front page: The BBC presenter at the centre of a sex-pictures scandal stripped to his underpants for a video call, the alleged victim’s mother claimed https://t.co/NYncseqVf0 pic.twitter.com/x0lC1tp4X1 — The Sun (@TheSun) July 8, 2023

Both the Mail on Sunday and Sunday Times describe the story as a “BBC crisis”, the Mail saying the presenter is a “household name” while the Times says the teenager’s parents complained months ago and reveals stars were lining up to say “it’s not me”.

Mail on Sunday: BBC crisis over top star in sex photos probe #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/5Etku3gS8e — George Mann (@sgfmann) July 8, 2023

Sunday Times: BBC crisis over star ‘paying teen for sex photos’ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/xU74CsU32T — George Mann (@sgfmann) July 8, 2023

The BBC is coming under fire over its handling of the affair, according to The Sunday Telegraph, while the Daily Mirror said bosses partied with the star after the family’s complaint.

Sunday's front page: BBC star partied with bosses at award bash after sex pic allegations were made#TomorrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/DCsVg2C39p pic.twitter.com/P65ZlG75p0 — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) July 8, 2023

Other stories do make the front pages elsewhere, the Sunday People reporting that the Government plans to spend another £800,000 to paint a Union Flag on the Prime Minister’s plane.

The Sunday Express concentrates on what it calls “a risk to national security” from banks refusing to do business with Britain’s defence industry.

Tomorrow's front page: Woke banks are 'a risk to national security' as they are not backing Britain's defence #tomorrowspaperstodayhttps://t.co/mOe0K6ViZ7 pic.twitter.com/noM8C7UJUu — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) July 8, 2023

And the Daily Star on Sunday revives the word bonk with the latest in its stories about boffins.