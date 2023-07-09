More than 700 firearms recovered in UK in joint operation with Spanish police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More than 700 firearms recovered in UK in joint operation with Spanish police

By Press Association
The NCA and the Spanish Guardia Civil worked together on the five-year firearms operation (NCA/PA)
The NCA and the Spanish Guardia Civil worked together on the five-year firearms operation (NCA/PA)

More than 700 firearms have been recovered in the UK after a five-year operation with police in Spain to stop easily convertible guns from entering the country.

So far, 703 firearms have been recovered in the UK, and there have been 74 arrests, 50 convictions and 133 premises searched.

The scheme targeting forward-venting blank firearms (FVBF), which are illegal to possess or import to the UK but can be traded lawfully in some parts of mainland Europe, has involved the National Crime Agency (NCA) and Guardia Civil – which has jurisdiction in Spain for the national control of firearms.

Charles Yates, the NCA’s deputy director, said: “Very significant levels of harm have undoubtedly been prevented with this ground-breaking work.

“Each of these 700 firearms had the potential to fall into the wrong hands and be used by criminals to further their offending or, at worst, take a life.”

The guns, which are attractive to criminals because they are cheap, have been recovered as both converted and unconverted weapons by UK police forces, Border Force and the NCA.

The NCA said that of the 703 cases, 20 involved actual or intended manufacture or conversion of weapons or ammunition.

There were 11 cases of firearms which were being sent to people with mental health issues and seven cases involving people holding extremist views or who presented a potential terrorism threat.

In four cases there were clear indications of onward firearms supply, four other cases involved drugs supply, four cases involved explosives and in one investigation a machine gun was seized from the suspect who had bought a blank firer.

One of the “highest harm” cases featured a man who was jailed for 11 years after officers found 26 firearms at his home, some were even stored in his three-year-old’s bedroom, according to the NCA.

“We have used our reach, influence and relationships overseas, where many serious and organised crime threats come from, to stem the flow of these popular, easily convertible guns and then we and policing have pursued the people who bought them online.”

The scheme – codenamed Project Vizardlike – involved working with international organisations to stop the weapons being shipped to the UK, seizing weapons at the border and identifying those who had already bought them.

The NCA’s National Firearms Targeting Centre (NFTC) led a coordinated response to identify suspects before providing cases to UK police forces, or the agency’s own investigators.

The Guardia Civil undertook real-time analysis of more than 2,000 sales of FVBFs to foreign citizens across Europe to identify suspicious transactions.

Some sales included the use of falsified details in an effort to avoid being detected.

When suspicious purchases were identified, they were immediately flagged bilaterally or through Europol to law enforcement or security forces in countries where the illicit buyers lived.

A parallel Guardia Civil investigation – called Operation Diana – was run in collaboration with Europol.

It led to police taking action in nine different countries and the largest proportion of these related to UK sales.

The scheme has also cut off UK customers from suppliers in the Czech Republic and France and also enabled prosecutors in both countries to exchange evidence where suspects had tried to mask their purchases by using false details, addresses and disguised bank transactions.

Assistant Chief Constable Tim Metcalfe, NPCC lead for the criminal use of firearms, said: “The scale of the recoveries and arrests shows the threat is real but crucially that, through the determination and hard work of those involved, we won’t shy away from protecting communities from the threat of illegal firearms wherever it may arise from.”

General Valentin Diaz, head of the intelligence headquarters (UCE3) of the Spanish Guardia Civil said: “Firearms trafficking is a problem that affects the security of all European countries, which is why international co-operation is essential to fight effectively this threat.

“An example of this is Operation Diana/Vizardlike, thanks to which we have avoided in excess of 700 firearms reaching the criminals.”

