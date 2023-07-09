Thunder warnings continue but Wimbledon should stay mostly dry

A new warning for thunderstorms has been issued with heavy showers predicted, but players and spectators at Wimbledon should avoid any deluge.

The Met Office has put out a yellow warning for thunder covering parts of Devon and Cornwall and South Wales until 8pm on Sunday, with heavy storms predicted that could result in “tricky driving conditions”, including on parts of the M4 and M5.

Another yellow warning is in place for parts of Northern Ireland until 9pm.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are developing across southwest England, stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/7vpK9RedOD — Met Office (@metoffice) July 9, 2023

However, the south-east of England should be brighter with highs of 25C in parts, while tennis fans at Wimbledon should see a full day’s play, Met Office forecaster Simon Partridge predicted.

The South West can expect lightning and some hail, with the potential for 30 to 40mm of rainfall in two or three hours, before the wet weather moves north later on Sunday, Mr Partridge said, adding that overall the UK will see more sunshine and fewer showers than it had on Saturday.

Mr Partridge said: “Wimbledon is expected to remain dry and brighter this afternoon, with a very low risk of the odd shower, nothing particularly heavy or persistent. They might not have to stop for it.

“The air temperature at Wimbledon will reach a maximum of 23C and it will be less humid than recent days.

“If you are there you should get a full day’s play,” he added, but warned spectators on Tuesday should also be prepared for a chance of showers then.

Spectators on centre court on day seven of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships (PA)

On Monday, the Met Office said rain will spread from the South West towards the North East with heavy thunderstorms at times, but also some patches of sun expected.

The South East will stay mostly dry, with temperatures reaching a maximum of 23C or 24C.

More showers are forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, with the potential for thunder to return mainly on Tuesday.

Thursday is likely to be the brighter day of the week, with more rain on Friday, the Met Office said.