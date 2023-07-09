Secretary of State urged to help find resolution to Drumcree dispute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Secretary of State urged to help find resolution to Drumcree dispute

By Press Association
Orange Order members at a barrier during the Drumcree parade in Portadown, Co Armagh
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has been urged to intervene to help find a resolution to a 25-year-old Co Armagh parading dispute.

Members of the Orange Order have staged an annual protest during the Drumcree parade in Portadown for more than two decades.

However, the Parades Commission again refused permission for the return route to proceed along the mainly nationalist Garvaghy Road, a ruling maintained since 1998.

Orange Order members on Sunday held a short protest at the police lines barring them from the return route.

The order’s grand secretary Mervyn Gibson insisted their protest will continue as he called on the Parades Commission to be disbanded.

Standing close to the police line, Mr Gibson said it brought back memories of the Orange Order and the wider unionist community standing together.

“It’s great but also sad to see that brethren have been standing here for 25 years – 25 years and everybody thinks its sorted,” he said.

“Recent interviews on the radio, I was told ‘this is sorted’, I assured them it wasn’t sorted and that brethren would remain here until there is a resolution.

“That resolution is for the brethren of Portadown to find with those who are prepared to listen to them, with those who are prepared to compromise with them, with those who are prepared to talk with them.

“The Parades Commission has a major part to play and they have failed Portadown district, they have failed Northern Ireland in so many different ways.

“It is time for them to go. It is time for the Secretary of State (Chris Heaton-Harris) to exercise some influence to see a resolution here.

“This shows the people of Northern Ireland and wider world that the Drumcree situation is still here, and we’re determined to support the Portadown brethren until a resolution is found.”

This year’s parade set off from Carleton Street Orange Hall in Portadown town centre on Sunday morning to a church service at Drumcree Parish Church.

Twenty-five years ago the parade was first prevented from completing its traditional return route, with the stand-off making headlines in the 1990s when nationalist residents of the Garvaghy Road resolutely opposed to the parade passing through their area.

This lead to violent clashes for several summers and political tensions that resulted in a major security operation.

The parades mark the victory of Protestant King William of Orange over Catholic King James II in the Battle of the Boyne in 1690, an act that secured a Protestant line of succession for the British crown.

Earlier Upper Bann DUP MP Carla Lockhart said it was a “very sad day that 25 years on from this dispute we’re still in the same situation where Orange feet are not welcome on a particular stretch of road”.

She told the BBC’s Sunday Politics programme: “I want to see a society where our culture is respected, our identity is respected, and I think it is no big thing to ask that the Garvaghy Road Residents Association enter in to some form of mediation.

“Unfortunately for many, many years their intransigence has actually been rewarded by the Parades Commission.

“We can’t move on if there is no respect or tolerance for a 10-minute walk down a route which has changed enormously over the last 25 years.”

However SDLP MP Claire Hanna said the dispute is in the past.

“I think you might as well ask to refight the Battle of the Boyne, that is a fight that is in the past,” she said.

“That dispute, as anyone who was around at the time will know, was profoundly damaging to community relations. There were awful scenes around it and awful consequences.

“I think the DUP need to get their heads around the world we are living in today, and to offer leadership around the world we are living in today.”

