Second child dies after crash at prep school tea party

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Second child dies after crash at prep school tea party

By Press Association
Flowers and toys placed outside the Study Preparatory School (Yui Mok/PA)
Flowers and toys placed outside the Study Preparatory School (Yui Mok/PA)

A second child has died after a Land Rover crashed into an end-of-term tea party at a south-west London prep school.

The Metropolitan Police said eight-year-old Nuria Sajjad died following the crash in Wimbledon on Thursday.

Her death on Sunday comes after it was confirmed eight-year-old Selena Lau had died.

Car collides with primary school building
Nuria Sajjad has been named as the second victim of the crash (Family handout/Met Police)

Nuria’s family said: “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Nuria on Sunday, 9 July 2023.

“Nuria was the light of our lives. She embodied joy, kindness and generosity and she was loved by all around her.

“We would like to thank the efforts of the emergency services, all the extraordinary staff at St George’s Hospital, the parents of Nuria’s class fellows and staff of the Study Prep for all they have done to ease Nuria’s journey.

“We request that our privacy is respected at this difficult time.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan tweeted: “My heart goes out to the family of 8-year-old Nuria Sajjad and everyone affected by this tragic incident.”

Car collides with primary school building
Selena Lau (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Selena’s family said she was “adored and loved by everyone”, while community members called her their “shining star”.

Police were called at 9:54am to reports that a car had crashed through a fence and collided with a building at The Study Prep School in Camp Road.

A total of 35 police vehicles were deployed to the scene and officers worked with paramedics to give first aid to a number of people who had been injured.

A woman aged in her 40s remains in hospital in a serious condition.

Car collides with primary school building
A woman lays flowers outside the Study Preparatory School in Wimbledon (Yui Mok/PA)

A number of other people, including a seven-month-old girl, were also taken to hospital with injuries later assessed as non-life threatening.

The driver of the car, a 46-year-old woman from Wimbledon, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

She was taken to hospital and her condition was assessed as non-life threatening.

Police said she has been bailed to a date in late July pending further inquiries.

More from Press and Journal

Richie Ramsay. Image: PA.
Golf: Aberdeen's Richie Ramsay takes the positives after coming close at Made in HimmerLand
Bethany Graves and Roma Banga wearing sunglasses on a windswept Tiree beach.
Devastated Tiree Music Festival fans made their own ceilidh when event was cancelled
Cairncry Court. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
Two people arrested following disturbance at Aberdeen high rise
Kinlochshiel's Mark Macdonald (centre) is closed down by Callum Maciver (left) and Euan MacCormick of Beauly. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Shinty: Kinlochshiel dig deep to reach semi-final of Camanachd Cup
CR0043669. Kathryn Wylie 29th June 2023. Dr Michael Close is pictured leaving Elgin Court earlier today.
Highland teacher in court again after breaking firearms law
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS.
Ross County boss Malky Mackay to step up pursuit of fresh defensive options
Changes could be made to offices in Elgin town centre. Image: Google Maps/Design team
Cullen dinosaur's fate, Elgin building's new purpose and warehouse's transformation
The Suez recycling centre in Altens was destroyed by fire potentially caused by a lithium battery in July last year. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
One year on from Altens recycling centre fire: How to safely get rid of…
Flowers and toys placed outside the Study Preparatory School (Yui Mok/PA)
Weekend court roll – a killer clown hoax and a callous carer
Joe Lewis captaining Aberdeen. Image: SNS.
Paul Third: There was no medal but many highlights as Joe Lewis bids farewell…