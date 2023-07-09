Second child dies after crash at prep school tea party

A second child has died after a Land Rover crashed into an end-of-term tea party at a south-west London prep school.

The Metropolitan Police said eight-year-old Nuria Sajjad died following the crash in Wimbledon on Thursday.

Her death on Sunday comes after it was confirmed eight-year-old Selena Lau had died.

Nuria Sajjad has been named as the second victim of the crash (Family handout/Met Police)

Nuria’s family said: “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Nuria on Sunday, 9 July 2023.

“Nuria was the light of our lives. She embodied joy, kindness and generosity and she was loved by all around her.

“We would like to thank the efforts of the emergency services, all the extraordinary staff at St George’s Hospital, the parents of Nuria’s class fellows and staff of the Study Prep for all they have done to ease Nuria’s journey.

“We request that our privacy is respected at this difficult time.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan tweeted: “My heart goes out to the family of 8-year-old Nuria Sajjad and everyone affected by this tragic incident.”

Selena Lau (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Selena’s family said she was “adored and loved by everyone”, while community members called her their “shining star”.

Police were called at 9:54am to reports that a car had crashed through a fence and collided with a building at The Study Prep School in Camp Road.

A total of 35 police vehicles were deployed to the scene and officers worked with paramedics to give first aid to a number of people who had been injured.

A woman aged in her 40s remains in hospital in a serious condition.

A woman lays flowers outside the Study Preparatory School in Wimbledon (Yui Mok/PA)

A number of other people, including a seven-month-old girl, were also taken to hospital with injuries later assessed as non-life threatening.

The driver of the car, a 46-year-old woman from Wimbledon, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

She was taken to hospital and her condition was assessed as non-life threatening.

Police said she has been bailed to a date in late July pending further inquiries.