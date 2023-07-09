Wimbledon enters second week as fans root for British players in doubles events

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wimbledon enters second week as fans root for British players in doubles events

By Press Association
The second week of the Wimbledon championships begins (Victoria Jones/PA)
The second week of the Wimbledon championships begins (Victoria Jones/PA)

Wimbledon will enter its second week as home fans root for remaining British players in the doubles competitions after a series of wins on middle Sunday.

Hopes of a British singles Wimbledon champion ended at SW19 after no UK players made it through to Sunday’s fourth round.

But Jamie Murray won both his men’s and mixed doubles matches on Sunday – with similar success for British pair Joe Salisbury and Heather Watson, who also made it through to the third round.

Jamie Murray playing on court
Jamie Murray in action during his mixed doubles match (Victorian Jones/PA)

British number one Katie Boulter and her Australian boyfriend Alex De Minaur were sunk in three sets by their opponents.

Tension sparked on Court One when Belarusian Victoria Azarenka left the court to a chorus of boos after losing a dramatic fourth-round contest to Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina.

The crowd had been overwhelmingly behind Svitolina throughout and produced a deafening roar when she clinched a victory.

The former world number three had been booed at the French Open for refusing to shake hands with Russian and Belarusian opponents, but here it was Azarenka – who put her hand up to acknowledge Svitolina before leaving the court – that received loud jeers.

Victoria Azarenka leaving court
Victoria Azarenka reacts as she leaves court following her match against Elina Svitolina (Steven Paston/PA)

It was unclear whether the fans thought it was she who had snubbed her opponent and Azarenka gave a long, lingering stare before banging her fists together as she walked off.

The dry weather enjoyed by players and spectators alike on Sunday should persist.

On Monday, the Met Office said the South East will stay mostly dry, with temperatures reaching a maximum of 23C or 24C.

Rain will spread from the South West towards the North East with heavy thunderstorms at times, but also some patches of sun, the forecasting body predicted.

Spectators on the Hill
Spectators on the Hill on middle Sunday (Adam Davy/PA)

The second week of the tournament will welcome more celebrities to Wimbledon.

On Sunday, physicist Brian Cox sat among a cluster of stars in the Royal Box on Centre Court.

Oscar-winning actor Daniel Kaluuya, Olympic gold medallist Sir Ben Ainslie, former Pointless co-presenter Richard Osman and singer Ellie Goulding also took their seats in the box.

Also present was Love Actually director Richard Curtis, who signed a letter asking tournament organisers to remove Barclays as sponsors of the competition on climate change grounds ahead of the event kicking off on Monday.

Brian Cox in the royal box
Brian Cox in the royal box (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Away from Centre Court on Sunday, umpire John Blom warned spectators not to pop champagne corks when players are about to serve.

Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva had been playing against Anastasia Potapova on Court Three when the umpire gave the warning to a laughing crowd.

He said: “Ladies and gentlemen, please if you are opening a bottle of champagne, don’t do it as the players are about to serve.”

