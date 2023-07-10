Drug regulator investigating suicidal thoughts among some weight-loss jab users

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drug regulator investigating suicidal thoughts among some weight-loss jab users

By Press Association
The drugs help to conrol appetite (Alamy/PA)
The drugs help to conrol appetite (Alamy/PA)

Europe’s drug regulator is investigating the risk of suicidal thoughts and thoughts of self-harm in patients using some weight loss and diabetes jabs.

The European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) safety committee said it is looking at cases among people who use a semaglutide or liraglutide-containing medicine for weight loss.

The safety assessment will examine Wegovy (semaglutide), Saxenda (liraglutide) and other similar drugs used to control appetite.

Another drug also under investigation, Ozempic (also semaglutide), is currently licensed for adults with poorly-controlled type 2 diabetes, as an add-on to diet and exercise.

The review is being carried out after concerns – or a “signal” – were raised by the Icelandic Medicines Agency following three case reports, the EMA said.

“A signal is information on a new or known adverse event that is potentially caused by a medicine and that warrants further investigation,” the EMA added.

“The case reports included two cases of suicidal thoughts, one following the use of Saxenda and one after Ozempic. One additional case reported thoughts of self-injury with Saxenda.

“The semaglutide-containing medicine Wegovy and the liraglutide-containing medicine Saxenda are authorised for weight loss, together with diet and physical activity.

“Suicidal behaviour is not currently listed as a side-effect in the EU product information of these medicines.”

Wegovy, Ozempic and Saxenda are all manufactured by the pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk.

The EMA will consider whether the review should be extended to also include other medicines of the same class (known as GLP-1 receptor agonists).

A Novo Nordisk spokeswoman said: “Patient safety is a top priority for Novo Nordisk, and we take all reports about adverse events from use of our medicines very seriously.

“GLP-1 receptor agonists have been used to treat type 2 diabetes for more than 15 years and for treatment of obesity for eight years, including Novo Nordisk products such as semaglutide and liraglutide that have been in the UK market since 2018 and 2009 respectively.

“The safety data collected from large clinical trial programmes and post marketing surveillance have not demonstrated a causal association between semaglutide or liraglutide and suicidal and self-harming thoughts.

“Novo Nordisk is continuously performing surveillance of the data from ongoing clinical trials and real-world use of its products and collaborates closely with the authorities to ensure patient safety and adequate information to healthcare professionals.

“EMA continuously monitors for safety signals and so does Novo Nordisk. Novo Nordisk remains committed to ensuring patient safety.”

The UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said: “As with all medicines, the safety of medicines containing semaglutide and liraglutide is kept under continual review by the MHRA to ensure that the benefits outweigh the risks.

“As part of our close monitoring, any emerging evidence is routinely considered alongside other sources of information, including suspected adverse drug reactions.

“We will communicate any new advice to healthcare professionals and patients if appropriate.

“If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts or thoughts of self-harm, please seek immediate medical assistance.

“We ask everyone to report any suspected side effects using our Yellow Card scheme website.”