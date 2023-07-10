New RTE boss recuses himself from decision over Marty Morrissey’s car loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

New RTE boss recuses himself from decision over Marty Morrissey’s car loan

By Press Association
New RTE director general Kevin Bakhurst speaks to the media outside the broadcaster’s headquarters in Donnybrook (PA)
New RTE director general Kevin Bakhurst speaks to the media outside the broadcaster's headquarters in Donnybrook (PA)

RTE’s director general Kevin Bakhurst said he had recused himself from an examination of a car loan arrangement involving sports reporter Marty Morrissey due to their friendship.

Morrissey apologised last week for taking part in an “informal” arrangement where he used a Renault car after emceeing a dozen events for the automotive brand over a five-year period.

He said he returned the car “voluntarily” on June 23 after reflecting on the controversy at RTE and concluding that the “ad hoc” arrangement was “an error of judgment”.

Mr Bakhurst said that interim deputy director general Adrian Lynch would probe the matter and other potentially similar issues involving other staff.

“Everyone knows Marty is a good friend of mine,” he said.

“So I’m not involved. I’m deliberately not involved in that.

“I’ve asked Adrian Lynch to oversee not just Marty but a number of other cases that we’re trying to tidy up and get information on. So Adrian Lynch is running that process. And he needs to get all the information together and then decide what the outcome will be on that.

“I have deliberately not got involved in this process because I don’t think it’s appropriate because he’s a friend of mine.”

Mr Bakhurst also said he learned of Morrissey’s car loan arrangement last week, and that he had never asked his friend how he paid for his car.

He added that he has friends “across RTE” and if there are issues around anyone else who he is friends with, he would “absolutely” recuse himself.

He said: “I think that’s the right thing to do.”

He said the register of interests that would be set up around these commercial arrangements would aim to improve transparency.

He added: “We’re not going to prohibit people from doing everything, but there just has to be – for our licence fee payers – everyone else has to create transparency around it.”

When asked about what his view would be on journalists who have breached guidelines, which require RTE staff to request permission for commercial arrangements or speaking events, Mr Bakhurst said: “I think news and current affairs are pretty robust in how they apply the guidelines.

“But I will take a pretty dim view of people who have breached those guidelines, particularly if they’ve done it consistently.”

When asked why RTE radio presenter Ryan Tubridy was taken off air after it was revealed that his fees had been incorrectly declared, while Morrissey continued to commentate on the All-Ireland hurling semi-finals at the weekend, Mr Bakhurst said the two situations were different.

He added: “The difference between those two is that there was no licence payers’ money lost in the case of Marty Morrissey.”