Fans and players gear up for Wimbledon quarter-finals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Fans and players gear up for Wimbledon quarter-finals

By Press Association
Fans and players will be getting ready for the Wimbledon quarter-finals (Steven Paston/PA)
Fans and players will be getting ready for the Wimbledon quarter-finals (Steven Paston/PA)

Tennis fans and players will be gearing up for the quarter-finals at Wimbledon.

Seven-time champion Novak Djokovic will take on Russian seventh seed Andrey Rublev in the last eight on Tuesday.

Djokovic joined fans in calling for Wimbledon to start play earlier on Centre Court after finishing his suspended game against Hubert Hurkacz on Monday afternoon.

Djokovic holding up his fist in celebration
Novak Djokovic celebrates victory over Hubert Hurkacz (John Walton/PA)

He told reporters: “I think the matches could be pushed at least to start at 12pm. I think it would make a difference.”

Complaints poured in on social media from fans keeping up with the tournament who expressed “frustration” at high profile matches being suspended overnight.

Matches involving Sir Andy Murray and Djokovic have both been forced into a second day during this year’s tournament because they have not finished before the council-imposed 11pm curfew.

But final matches on Centre Court and Court One – which start play at 1.30pm and 1pm respectively instead of 11am as per the outdoor courts – finished well before the cut off point on Monday evening.

Ukrainian Elina Svitolina will face Polish Iga Swiatek on Tuesday, switching out the tension of her last match – where Belarusian Victoria Azarenka was booed off by crowds following a narrow defeat – with appreciation for her quarter-finals opponent.

Svitolina smiling and waving to the crowd on court
Elina Svitolina beaming after her victory over Victoria Azarenka (Steven Paston/PA)

The Pole has spoken up for Ukraine and wears a blue and yellow ribbon, earning praise from Svitolina who called her a “great champion” and a “great person”.

Ukrainian players refuse to shake hands with Russian or Belarusian opponents at the end of matches as a result of the invasion of their country.

Chief executive of the All England Club Sally Bolton told reporters on Monday morning that there will be no instruction to umpires to inform crowds not to expect a handshake if a Ukrainian player faces a Russian or Belarusian, despite the boos aimed at Azarenka.

But the WTA posted on Twitter in the evening: “Due to the ongoing reprehensible war, the WTA respects the position of the Ukrainian athletes in foregoing the tradition of shaking opponents’ hands (from Russia and Belarus) at the end of a match, as this is a personal decision.

“We have some of the best fans in the world and are grateful for their passion and dedication, and we thank them for their understanding and respect for the athletes.”

Ms Bolton did not seem to view the issue of the late finishes as a particular problem, telling reporters on Monday morning: “Historically over many, many decades we’ve always started play on our show courts around early afternoon.

“And that’s very much about ensuring that people have the opportunity to get on court so, as much as is possible the case, we have full courts for when the players walk on, and that’s still absolutely our intention.

“And the other thing we think carefully about is, when people buy a ticket to come to Wimbledon, they want to experience a day at the Championships and that involves going and seeing some play on outside courts, perhaps going to get something to eat, getting some strawberries and cream.

Wimbledon court
SW19 on Monday (Steven Paston/PA)

“We understand that our guests want that whole day. Of course every year we look at everything and we get feedback from all of our guest groups, from the player groups and all of our stakeholders.

“We will have a look at that beyond this year’s Championships but that’s the real background to why we have the start time when we do.

“Matches are happening at a time when they’re accessible to people. We’re seeing (TV) viewing figures that are beyond our expectations and beyond previous years so I think they probably speak for themselves.”

Elsewhere in the tournament on Monday, wildcards Naiktha Bains and Maia Lumsden became the first all-British pair to reach the quarter-finals of the Wimbledon women’s doubles in 40 years, hailing the achievement as “surreal”.

In the the mixed doubles, there were second-round exits for Jamie Murray and his American partner Taylor Townsend and British pair Heather Watson and Joe Salisbury.