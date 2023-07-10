Bonfires to be lit in loyalist areas across Northern Ireland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bonfires to be lit in loyalist areas across Northern Ireland

By Press Association
People before the burning of the loyalist Corcrain bonfire in Portadown (PA)
Bonfires will be lit in loyalist areas across Northern Ireland later to usher in the main date in the Protestant loyal order parading season.

Some of the pyres, mainly constructed by stacking wooden pallets, have already been torched in recent nights – but the vast majority will be ignited late on Tuesday night.

The “Eleventh Night” fires are traditionally lit on the eve of the “Twelfth of July” – a day when members of Protestant loyal orders parade to commemorate the Battle of Boyne in 1690.

The battle, which unfolded at the Boyne river north of Dublin, saw Protestant King William of Orange defeat Catholic King James II to secure a Protestant line of succession to the British Crown.

DUP MP Sammy Wilson said that community efforts in Craigyhill, Larne, to break a world record with its towering bonfire was an example of “what is best in Northern Ireland”.

“This is truly a community venture, and one which has involved people from right across the community and it is a demonstration of how positive engagement in our history and culture can bring people together,” he said.

Most of the estimated 250 bonfires pass off every year without incident, but a number continue to be the source of controversy.

Ulster bonfires
A pyre with a boat and a picture of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on top, as well as a banner that reads ‘Good Friday Agreement? That ship has sailed’ (Niall Carson/PA)

On Saturday night, a bonfire in Moygashel, Co Tyrone was lit with an Irish tricolour and a poster of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on the top of it.

Police are treating the incident as a hate crime.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said he believed the overwhelming majority of unionists in Northern Ireland opposed the placing of the Irish flag and picture of Mr Varadkar on the fire.

The towering pyre in Moygashel, themed as an anti-Northern Ireland Protocol bonfire, also had a boat placed on top of it.