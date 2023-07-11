Rachel Riley to receive royal honour for Holocaust and antisemitism awareness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rachel Riley to receive royal honour for Holocaust and antisemitism awareness

By Press Association
Riley has presented Countdown for the last 14 years (Matt Alexander/PA)
Rachel Riley will receive an MBE at Windsor Castle for her work in raising awareness of the Holocaust and combating antisemitism.

The Countdown presenter, 37, was honoured for her services to Holocaust education as an avid campaigner in the New Year Honours list.

She was a vocal critic of Labour’s handling of alleged antisemitism within the party and condemned Jeremy Corbyn’s conduct while leader.

Riley, who has co-hosted the Channel 4 show since 2009, was paid £10,000 in damages by Mr Corbyn’s former aide, Laura Murray, following a High Court libel case in August last year.

In 2019, she explained the abuse she received on social media as a public figure during a speech for the Holocaust Educational Trust in Westminster, with her mother being Jewish.

Riley wrote on Twitter after the honour’s announcement: “Incredibly proud to have just been awarded an MBE for services to Holocaust education.

“Grateful to everyone who has sent well wishes and support over the years.

“This is very much shared with so many people who also dedicate their time and energy to fighting anti-Jewish racism.”

Sir Alok Sharma and David Harewood are among the other notable names set to collect honours at the event.

Murdoch annual party
Alok Sharma played a leading role at the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow (Victoria Jones/PA)

Sir Alok, a former Conservative cabinet member, has been MP for Reading West since 2010 and also served as president for Cop26, the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference held in Glasgow.

He has remained vocal on environmental policy and last week called on the Government to remain committed to an £11.6 billion climate pledge.

Fellow MP Sir Tony Lloyd, who holds a Labour seat in Rochdale, will also be honoured for his public service – having represented his party since the early 1980s.

Actor and broadcaster Harewood, best known for his role in US drama series Homeland, was recognised in the honours list with an OBE for services to drama and charity after he became a prominent voice for mental health support and against racism.

He said on Instagram: “An award from a new King should be cause for massive celebration, and yet already I hear the chorus of self defeating voices rattling around my head, thoughts of ‘Empire’ and subjugation confusing the picture and again shifting the earth underneath.

Investitures at Buckingham Palace
David Harewood previously received an MBE at Buckingham Palace in 2012 (Yui Mok/PA)

“I stop for a moment and think of all the others whose contributions have gone unnoticed and unpaid for and accept this award on their behalf, and continue to speak truth to power whenever and wherever I see the need.”

Two men will receive honours for services to music, with Moody Blues frontman Justin Hayward also collecting an OBE and pianist Sir Stephen Hough receiving his knighthood.

Sir Stephen, who made 29 appearances at the BBC Proms, was recognised in the late Queen’s Birthday Honours last year for a career that includes eight Gramophone Awards.

He said he saw the knighthood as an acknowledgement that classical music is “something of continuing relevance and importance in British cultural life”.