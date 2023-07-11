Brothers plead guilty to terror offences after filling out IS application forms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Brothers plead guilty to terror offences after filling out IS application forms

By Press Association
Muhammad Abdul Haleem Heyder Khan and his brother, Muhammad Hamzah Heyder Khan, pleaded guilty to terrorism offences (Counter Terrorism Policing West Midlands CTU/PA)
Muhammad Abdul Haleem Heyder Khan and his brother, Muhammad Hamzah Heyder Khan, pleaded guilty to terrorism offences (Counter Terrorism Policing West Midlands CTU/PA)

Two brothers who were on trial for planning to travel to Afghanistan to join a branch of Islamic State have pleaded guilty to terrorism offences.

Muhammad Abdul Haleem Heyder Khan, 21, and 18-year-old Muhammad Hamzah Heyder Khan had been on trial at Birmingham Crown Court since early July, charged with preparing for acts of terrorism.

But on Monday the pair pleaded guilty to engaging in conduct in preparation for terrorism, under Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006, West Midlands Police said.

They will be sentenced on September 11.

Muhammad Hamzah Heyder Khan, 18 (Counter Terrorism Policing West Midlands CTU/PA)
Muhammad Hamzah Heyder Khan and his brother, Muhammad Abdul Haleem Heyder Khan, pleaded guilty to terrorism offences (Counter Terrorism Policing West Midlands CTU/PA)

Opening the Crown’s case during the trial last Wednesday, Harpreet Sandhu KC said the brothers had become “increasingly radicalised” over the course of 2022.

They bought clothes and equipment ahead of a planned trip to Afghanistan to join the terrorist organisation known as Islamic State Khurasan Province (ISKP), and completed application forms to join Islamic State (IS).

IS was proscribed by the Home Secretary in 2014, and ISKP is recognised as one of its “regional branches”, Mr Sandhu told the jury.

The two men were arrested at their home in Ward End, Birmingham, on November 2 last year.

Following the guilty verdicts, Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Payne, from Counter Terrorism Policing West Midlands CTU, said: “We welcome today’s guilty pleas by the pair. The weight of evidence against them clearly gave them no choice but to admit they were preparing to join and fight for a terrorist organisation.

“We will continue to protect local communities by working with partners and the CPS to pursue and prosecute all those who show support for terrorism.

“We work tirelessly to counter terrorism. Our absolute priority is to ensure the safety and security of the people who live, work and visit the West Midlands area.”