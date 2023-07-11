Brothers plead guilty to terror offences after filling out IS application forms

Two brothers who were on trial for planning to travel to Afghanistan to join a branch of Islamic State have pleaded guilty to terrorism offences.

Muhammad Abdul Haleem Heyder Khan, 21, and 18-year-old Muhammad Hamzah Heyder Khan had been on trial at Birmingham Crown Court since early July, charged with preparing for acts of terrorism.

But on Monday the pair pleaded guilty to engaging in conduct in preparation for terrorism, under Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006, West Midlands Police said.

They will be sentenced on September 11.

Opening the Crown’s case during the trial last Wednesday, Harpreet Sandhu KC said the brothers had become “increasingly radicalised” over the course of 2022.

They bought clothes and equipment ahead of a planned trip to Afghanistan to join the terrorist organisation known as Islamic State Khurasan Province (ISKP), and completed application forms to join Islamic State (IS).

IS was proscribed by the Home Secretary in 2014, and ISKP is recognised as one of its “regional branches”, Mr Sandhu told the jury.

The two men were arrested at their home in Ward End, Birmingham, on November 2 last year.

Following the guilty verdicts, Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Payne, from Counter Terrorism Policing West Midlands CTU, said: “We welcome today’s guilty pleas by the pair. The weight of evidence against them clearly gave them no choice but to admit they were preparing to join and fight for a terrorist organisation.

“We will continue to protect local communities by working with partners and the CPS to pursue and prosecute all those who show support for terrorism.

“We work tirelessly to counter terrorism. Our absolute priority is to ensure the safety and security of the people who live, work and visit the West Midlands area.”