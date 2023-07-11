Teacher ‘recovering well’ after being stabbed at school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Teacher ‘recovering well’ after being stabbed at school

By Press Association
Assistant Chief Constable Richard Ocone, of Gloucestershire Police, said the teacher concerned was making a good recovery (Rod Minchin/PA)
A popular teacher who was stabbed in a school corridor is “recovering well” after leaving hospital, his secondary school has said.

A teenage boy is being questioned on suspicion of attempted murder after a male teacher was attacked at Tewkesbury Academy in Gloucestershire just after 9am on Monday.

The academy was locked down and two neighbouring schools were also asked to shut their doors as a “precaution”, Assistant Chief Constable Richard Ocone of Gloucestershire Police said.

The school said it reopened on Tuesday following careful assessment and consultation with the police.

A Tewkesbury Academy spokesperson said: “We feel it is important for our students to be able to return to a sense of normality in their school, where we will be providing a range of additional mental and emotional support for students and staff.”

Tewkesbury incident
Tewkesbury Academy in Gloucestershire has reopened (Ben Birchall/PA)

The teacher, who was earlier said to be in a stable condition, was discharged from hospital on Monday evening, police confirmed – while the suspect remains in custody.

He was taken to hospital with a single stab wound after being attacked at the school on Monday.

The school spokesperson said: “We are pleased to confirm the Tewkesbury colleague injured in yesterday’s incident has been discharged from hospital and is recovering well.

“He has expressed his gratitude for the many positive messages he has received.

“All of us at Tewkesbury Academy are grateful for the support we have received from our community and colleagues from across our trust and from the wider education sector.

“We also want to thank officers from Gloucestershire Constabulary for their invaluable help and reassurance.

“And finally, huge thanks to all Tewkesbury colleagues for their calm and professionalism during an incredibly difficult day, and our students and their families for their patience, resilience and support.

Tewkesbury incident
A teenager has been arrested in connection with the incident (Ben Birchall/PA)

“We look forward to continuing to support each other, while focusing again on providing a high-quality education to the young people of Tewkesbury.”

The school said there will be a police presence at the school for the coming days to provide reassurance.

A teenager, from Tewkesbury, allegedly fled the scene and was arrested by armed officers in the nearby Stoke Orchard area at 11am.

A knife has been recovered.

Speaking to reporters outside the school on Monday afternoon, Mr Ocone said: “At this stage, the motivation behind the attack is unclear but at this time there is no evidence to suggest it is terrorism-related.”

Tewkesbury Academy, a state secondary school for 11 to 18-year-olds, is part of the Cabot Learning Federation, a multi-academy trust responsible for a number of academies in the South West of England.