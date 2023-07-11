Time capsule buried 74 years ago found as university building demolished

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Time capsule buried 74 years ago found as university building demolished

By Press Association
A time capsule buried 74 years ago containing a half crown coin and newspapers has been found during the demolition of a university building (University of Portsmouth/PA)
A time capsule buried 74 years ago containing a half crown coin and newspapers has been found during the demolition of a university building.

Construction workers made the discovery while dismantling the Nuffield Centre, part of the University of Portsmouth.

The building was originally constructed as the Nuffield United Services (US) Officers’ Club to provide sports, recreation, accommodation and catering facilities to officers of the three services and their families in the city.

It is being demolished to make way for a teaching facility for the university, which took ownership of the site in 1978.

A King George VI half crown coin was found in the capsule (University of Portsmouth/PA)

The time capsule was found last weekend in a sealed lead pipe behind the date stone of the building, which is dated to May 9 1949.

It was found to contain a copy of The Times and Daily Graphic newspapers, a King George VI half crown coin in a bag stamped by the Secretary US Officers’ Grounds, an ‘order of proceedings’ from the laying of the stone event, a list of the grounds staff with signatures and headed notepaper from the construction company, John Hunt Ltd in Gosport.

Demolition site manager Nathan Byng, who made the discovery, said: “It’s very rare to come across time capsules. Sometimes we get told that they’re there but this was a complete surprise.

“When I found the lead pipe I could picture the guys who put it in place, and as a Portsmouth boy myself it felt like it was meant to be.”

In July 1951, the then-princess Elizabeth opened the new US Officers’ Club at an official ceremony paid for by Lord Nuffield at a cost of £170,000 pounds.

Ernest Berry Webber was the English architect behind the building’s design of the building.

A copy-heavy edition of The Times was also found (University of Portsmouth/PA)

His other work included the Southampton Civic Centre, King Edward VI School, Dagenham Civic Centre and Hammersmith Town Hall as well as rebuilding Portsmouth Guildhall.

After the club closed, it was bought in 1978 by the University of Portsmouth, which used the site for administration offices and a student services hub.

University archivist Anna Delaney said: “When the pipe was placed the university wasn’t even a university.

“In 1949 we were Portsmouth Municipal College and based in what we now call Park Building. We had no idea that this capsule had been placed in Nuffield, which makes finding it even more special.”

The Nuffield Centre is being demolished to make way for a new teaching and learning facility as part of the university’s plan to provide modern buildings and facilities for students and teaching.

Stories about a cinema workers strike and deadly fire were featured in a found edition of the Daily Graphic (University of Portsmouth/PA)

Vice-chancellor, Professor Graham Galbraith, who attended the capsule opening, said: “What struck me most was the headlines on the Daily Graphic newspaper from 1949, which include strike action and issues around dentistry.

“It’s not too dissimilar from what we’d be reading today.”