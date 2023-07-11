Drugs with street value of £2 million found in van destined for Northern Ireland

Police have seized drugs with a street value of £2 million which officers believe were destined for Northern Ireland.

The PSNI’s Organised Crime Unit, in conjunction with West Midlands Police, are investigating the attempted importation of the suspected cannabis and cocaine.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “West Midlands Police local response officers were called last Thursday to the report of a suspicious van in the Walsall area.

“Officers attended and gained entry to the van in which they found suspected cannabis and cocaine with an approximate street value of £2 million.

“A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs and was later bailed for further enquiries to be carried out.”

Police Service of Northern Ireland and West Midlands Police investigate attempt to import drugs into Northern Irelandhttps://t.co/CbGaK6LArN pic.twitter.com/pEJEKTZpAn — Police Service NI (@PoliceServiceNI) July 11, 2023

The spokesperson added: “We believe that this significant quantity of drugs was destined to arrive in Northern Ireland, and would then likely have been distributed and sold in local communities here.

“The organised crime gangs involved in this activity profit hugely from the sale of these harmful drugs and have no care for the destruction and harm they cause to people’s lives.

“We will continue every effort to disrupt this criminality, working with other UK and international policing teams to do so.

“Our enquiries into this matter are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone with any information about the supply or use of illegal drugs to contact police on 101 or submit a report online.”