Rail staff perform Abba hit to mark London Waterloo’s 175th anniversary

By Press Association
Network Rail and South Western Railway staff formed a choir to serenade passengers at London Waterloo to mark the station’s 175th anniversary (Network Rail/PA)
Network Rail and South Western Railway staff formed a choir to serenade passengers at London Waterloo to mark the station’s 175th anniversary (Network Rail/PA)

Train passengers at Waterloo were greeted by rail workers singing the Abba hit of the same name to celebrate the London station’s 175th anniversary.

Network Rail and South Western Railway staff, who formed a choir to serenade travellers on Tuesday, also performed a rendition of The Kinks’ Waterloo Sunset.

The station first opened to customers on July 11 1848 as Waterloo Bridge, replacing the nearby Nine Elms station.

It is now the busiest railway station in the UK, with 24 platforms for trains running to and from south and south-west England.

The 175th anniversary was also marked by the unveiling of a plaque at an event attended by senior figures in the rail industry.

Network Rail’s Wessex route director, Mark Killick, said: “I’m delighted to have come together with our rail industry partners to celebrate the 175th birthday of London Waterloo station, which serves millions of customers and welcomes them to the heart of the capital on a yearly basis.

“The station holds a lot of history and is a key transport hub for many and will continue to be for years to come, which is why it’s important for us to carry out a series of refurbishments to continue improving the customer experience and futureproof it for generations to come.”

South Western Railway managing director Claire Mann said: “At South Western Railway we’re proud to serve London Waterloo, Britain’s busiest railway station and a place that many of our colleagues call home.

“We’re pleased to mark this very special milestone alongside our industry colleagues today.

“It’s a reminder that, while so much has changed over the life of this wonderful station, the sense of camaraderie and friendship that the railway family feels for each other remains the same.

“While we’re celebrating the first 175 years of Waterloo’s history, we’re also looking forward to serving our customers here for many more years to come.”