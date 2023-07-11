Former politician fails in bid to overturn child sex abuse convictions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Former politician fails in bid to overturn child sex abuse convictions

By Press Association
Three appeal judges dismissed an appeal attempt by Lord Nazir Ahmed, 66, on Tuesday (PA)
A former politician has failed in a bid to overturn child sex abuse convictions.

Three appeal judges dismissed an appeal attempt by Lord Nazir Ahmed, 66, on Tuesday.

Lord Justice William Davis, Mr Justice Jacobs and Judge Paul Sloan concluded, at a Court of Appeal hearing in London, that Ahmed did not have arguable grounds for staging a full appeal.

They said his victims cannot be identified in media reports.

Ahmed was convicted in January 2022 of sexually abusing two children.

Ahmed arriving at Sheffield Crown Court in November 2021 (PA)

Prosecutors said he abused the children when a teenager in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, in the early 1970s.

Ahmed pleaded not guilty.

A judge handed him a jail term of five years and six months after a trial at Sheffield Crown Court saw him found guilty.

Earlier this year, three appeal judges cut that term to two years and six months after concluding trial judge Mr Justice Lavender erred when passing sentence.

Lord Chief Justice Lord Burnett, Lord Justice Holroyde and Lord Justice William Davis reduced Ahmed’s sentence in March after a Court of Appeal hearing in London..

They considered legal issues relating to the “correct approach” to sentencing an adult for an offence committed when they were a child and examined a number of cases, including the Ahmed case, concerning sexual offending.

Ahmed, centre, outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London on Tuesday (Brian Farmer/PA)

Ahmed, who was convicted of two counts of attempted rape and one of buggery, has now left prison and was in court for Tuesday’s appeal hearing.

A woman had told jurors Ahmed tried to rape her in the early 1970s, when he was about 16 or 17 but she was much younger.

Ahmed was also found guilty of a serious sexual assault against a boy under 11, also in the early 1970s.

The UK Parliament website says Ahmed has “retired” from the House of Lords.

It says he was a member of the Lords between August 1998 and November 2020.

The website says he was a Labour peer between 1998 and 2012 and between June 2012 and May 2013.

At other times he was “not affiliated”, it says.

After Tuesday’s appeal hearing, Ahmed told a PA news agency reporter he did not want to comment.

Lawyers representing Ahmed on Tuesday asked appeal judges for permission to stage a full appeal.

Imran Khan KC, who led Ahmed’s legal team, outlined a number of concerns and argued that the convictions were not safe.

He raised concerns about the strength of evidence relating to one charge, jurors being affected by publicity, evidence relating to entries in a victim’s diary, a prosecuting barrister’s comment on a witness’s evidence and a concern about jurors discussing the case during a break in the trial.

Appeal judges concluded that Ahmed did not have arguable grounds and refused to give him permission to stage a full appeal.