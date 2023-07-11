Man who stabbed nine-year-old girl to death given indefinite hospital order

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man who stabbed nine-year-old girl to death given indefinite hospital order

By Press Association
Lilia Valutyte died from a single stab wound to the chest (Lincolnshire Police/PA)
A man who killed a nine-year-old girl by stabbing her in the heart as she played in the street has been given an indefinite hospital order.

Deividas Skebas knifed Lilia Valutyte once in the chest in Fountain Lane, Boston, Lincolnshire, last summer, a jury has ruled.

The 23-year-old was deemed unfit to plead or face a conventional trial due to his mental health and was the subject of a two-day trial of the facts at Lincoln Crown Court.

On Tuesday, Skebas was detained in a secure hospital for an indefinite period – the only sentence the court could pass – hours after jurors returned their determination after about 15 minutes of deliberation.

Judge Mrs Justice McGowan DBE said: “On July 28 2022, Deividas Skebas can be seen on CCTV footage taking a knife from the pocket of his jeans, running down the road and stabbing Lilia Valutyte as she played in the street.

“He then ran away. Lilia died from one stab wound to the heart.

“The grief and suffering of her family has been beyond imagination.”

She added: “Given the fact that (Skebas) has been found to have killed a child, I am of the opinion that the only appropriate way to deal with the case is to make an order under Section 37 of the Mental Health Act 1983.

“Therefore I make an order that he be readmitted to and detained at Rampton Hospital.”

The judge also ordered a restriction under section 41 of the Mental Health Act, which means Skebas can only be discharged from hospital if the Justice Secretary approves it.

“Accordingly, I make a hospital order without restriction of time,” she said.

Deividas Skebas appearing for an earlier court hearing at Lincoln Crown Court (Joe Giddens/PA)
Jurors were not asked to deliver a guilty or not guilty verdict or determine if Skebas intended to kill – instead only determining if he physically did what he was accused of.

Skebas attacked Lilia eight days after returning to the UK for a second time from his home country of Lithuania, the court was told.

The jury was shown CCTV of him running towards the girl as she played outside a shop in which her mother was working at about 6.15pm on July 28.

He pulled a knife from behind his back and stabbed her once in the chest before running away.

Lilia was declared dead at 7.11pm at Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital.

Lilia's family said 'We had four corners and now one is gone' following her death (Lincolnshire Police/PA)
Lilia’s family said it ‘had four corners and now one is gone’ (Lincolnshire Police/PA)

Prosecutor Christopher Donnellan KC said a Sabatier paring knife, bought by Skebas two days before the killing in the town’s Wilko shop, was later found at his home in Thorold Street, Boston.

A T-shirt, stained with Lilia’s blood, was also found, and Skebas, in an interview with police, admitted stabbing the schoolgirl.

Skebas was not present for his sentencing, did not attend the trial and did not play any part in proceedings.

He may face a conventional trial for murder if his mental health improves.