Elina Svitolina will celebrate win with a beer, but not a Harry Styles concert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Elina Svitolina will celebrate win with a beer, but not a Harry Styles concert

By Press Association
Elina Svitolina was victorious over Iga Swiatek (Steven Paston/PA)
Elina Svitolina was victorious over Iga Swiatek (Steven Paston/PA)

Elina Svitolina has said she will celebrate with a beer, but not a Harry Styles concert, after beating world number one Iga Swiatek to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals.

The unseeded Ukrainian, who only gave birth to her daughter Skai nine months ago, had to wait almost 30 seconds for unrelenting applause to die down before starting her on-court interview.

The 28-year-old, when asked how she will spend the next day-and-a-half, told an appreciative audience: “First of all, I’m going to have a beer probably.”

Svitolina and Swiatek hugging
Svitolina and Swiatek hugging after the match (Steven Paston/PA)

Svitolina previously caught the attention of former One Direction member Styles after she revealed her tournament run meant she had to give away tickets to his concert.

Styles wrote to her on Instagram: “Congratulations! We have four shows to go, you’re welcome at any of them. Good luck with the rest of the tournament.”

Speaking to reporters after her win on Tuesday, she called the singer “very sweet” for reaching out to her and expressed hopes of attending a gig of his “one day”.

“I checked his upcoming concerts that’s left,” she said. “It depends how I’m going to do here, but looks like I might not make it in the end because obviously I want to go home to see my daughter as well.”

Svitolina had the press conference laughing when she described FaceTiming her daughter who was “distracted with her ice cream” after the match.

The Ukrainian also spoke candidly about how the war in her home country and being a new mother has changed her.

“I think war made me stronger and also made me, like, mentally stronger”, she said.

“Mentally I don’t take difficult situations as like a disaster, you know? There are worse things in life. I’m just more calmer. But I think having a child, and war, made me a different person.”

Spectators on the hill
Spectators watching on the Hill (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Asked what her win meant for her and for Ukraine, she said: “I know that lots of people back in Ukraine watching.

“I got really massive amount of messages from last round. I didn’t really check my phone yet today, but I think there will be a lot of messages, a lot of news.

“I’m happy I can bring little happiness to their life.

“There was many videos also on internet where the kids are watching on their phones. This really makes my heart melt seeing this.”