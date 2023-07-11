Image of Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill placed on loyalist bonfire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Image of Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill placed on loyalist bonfire

By Press Association
The Eastvale Avenue bonfire in Dungannon, on the Eleventh night to usher in the Twelfth commemorations (Liam McBurney/PA)
An image of Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill has been placed on a bonfire in Co Tyrone.

The picture, along with Irish flags, appeared on the pyre in the Eastvale area of Dungannon on Tuesday evening as bonfires in loyalist areas across Northern Ireland prepared to be lit as part of the annual July 12 celebrations.

Ms O’Neill leads Sinn Fein in Northern Ireland, which won the most seats in the Assembly election entitling her to be nominated as the first nationalist or republican first minister.

However the Stormont Assembly remains collapsed amid DUP protest action over post-Brexit arrangements.

Ulster bonfires
DUP MLA Deborah Erskine condemned the picture of Ms O’Neill on the bonfire as “wrong”, and urged those responsible to remove the effigy.

“Numerous events will be held tonight without burning flags, symbols or effigies, Dungannon should be the same,” she tweeted.

It came as DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson urged peaceful and positive celebrations.

He made the call hours before bonfires built in loyalist areas will be lit ahead of Orange Order parades on Wednesday.

Ulster bonfires
There was condemnation at the weekend when an Irish flag and a picture of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was put on a bonfire in Co Tyrone.

Police are treating the incident as a hate crime.

On Tuesday evening, police and community representatives were working together to remove material from a bonfire in Rathcoole, Newtownabbey, on the outskirts of north Belfast.

An effigy, above a poster bearing the name of Sinn Fein Councillor Taylor McGrann, appeared on the pyre.

A police spokesperson said they are treating this as a hate crime and have liaised with community representatives with a view to having the material removed.

Sir Jeffrey said the burning of flags or election posters are “self-inflicted wounds” for unionists.

“For those of us who do cherish the legacy of the Glorious Revolution then the best way to show that to others is through peaceful and positive celebrations,” he said.

“Those don’t include the burning of flags or election posters on a bonfire, but thankfully in the vast majority of cases that does not happen.

“Unfortunately, it will be a minority of cases where offence is caused that will dominate the headlines.

Northern Ireland council elections
“As unionists we need to recognise that such incidents are self-inflicted wounds.

“From fun-days and bonfires on the 11th through to the annual Sham Fight at Scarva on Thursday, for most people it will be time to spend with family and catching up with friends.

“All of us who enjoy the celebrations can play our part in demonstrating to others everything that is best about this time of the year and why it is so important to us all.”

The Eleventh Night fires are traditionally lit on the eve of the Twelfth Of July – a day when members of Protestant loyal orders parade to commemorate the Battle of Boyne in 1690.

Ulster bonfires
The battle, which unfolded at the Boyne river north of Dublin, saw Protestant King William of Orange defeat Catholic King James II to secure a Protestant line of succession to the British Crown.

Most of the estimated 250 bonfires pass off every year without incident, but a number continue to be a source of controversy.