Teenager charged with attempted wounding after teacher stabbed

By Press Association
Tewkesbury Academy teacher Jamie Sansom (Tewkesbury Academy)
A 15-year-old-boy has been charged with attempted wounding with intent and possession of a bladed article after a teacher was stabbed in a school corridor.

Maths teacher Jamie Sansom suffered a single stab wound at Tewkesbury Academy in Gloucestershire at just after 9am on Monday.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged on Tuesday evening with section 18 attempted wounding with intent and possession of a bladed article on school premises.

Tewkesbury incident
Police officers at the gates of Tewkesbury Academy (Ben Birchall/PA)

He will remain in police custody overnight before appearing at Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

The academy was locked down and two neighbouring schools were also asked to shut their doors as a “precaution” following the incident, Assistant Chief Constable Richard Ocone, of Gloucestershire Police, said.

Mr Sansom, who was discharged from hospital on Monday evening, said speculation he was intervening in a fight between students is “simply not true”.

He said in a statement: “On police advice, I can’t comment in detail about what happened, but I do want to address some misinformation which has been circulating in coverage of yesterday’s incident.

“It is simply not true to say that I was intervening in a fight between students. In my view, there was no point at which Tewkesbury students faced any direct threat.

“I am pleased to say that I am recovering well. I was well looked after at Gloucester Royal, and by the police, and I’m grateful for that. My thanks to everyone who helped put me on the road to what is expected to be a full recovery.

“I have received more than one hundred messages of support, which has been a big boost. It was hugely uplifting to know I had that support behind me, and I want to thank all of my colleagues and the parents at Tewkesbury Academy who have taken the time to reach out. It has meant a lot.

“I hope to be well enough soon to visit the school to thank people in person. And if doctors give me the all-clear, I hope to be back in the classroom before the summer break. I’m due to move to a new school at the end of the year, and it would mean a lot to me to have the opportunity to say goodbye before I move on.”

Mr Sansom has taught maths at the school since 2017.

The school said it reopened on Tuesday following careful assessment and consultation with the police.

A Tewkesbury Academy spokesperson said: “We feel it is important for our students to be able to return to a sense of normality in their school, where we will be providing a range of additional mental and emotional support for students and staff.”

However there will be a police presence at the school for the coming days to provide reassurance.

The teenager was arrested by armed officers in the nearby Stoke Orchard area at 11am on Monday.

Tewkesbury Academy, a state secondary school for 11 to 18-year-olds, is part of the Cabot Learning Federation, a multi-academy trust responsible for a number of academies in the south west of England.