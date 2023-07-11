New portable dementia test could ‘catch cases sooner’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

New portable dementia test could ‘catch cases sooner’

By Press Association
A Cumulus Neuroscience headset being trialled as part of Fastball-EEG project (Cumulus Neuroscience/PA)
A Cumulus Neuroscience headset being trialled as part of Fastball-EEG project (Cumulus Neuroscience/PA)

A new portable test for dementia and Alzheimer’s disease could help spot cases sooner – helping patients to get treatments earlier, experts have said.

Scientists testing the device, known as Fastball EEG, have been awarded a £1.5 million funding boost by the National Institute for Health and Care Research.

Researchers from the universities of Bath and Bristol are to scale up the assessment of the test, which has been dubbed “simple but revolutionary”.

Dr George Stothart and Dr Liz Coulthard said that cases of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease are typically diagnosed years after the disease has progressed, and that diagnosing cases sooner would help people get treatments and interventions sooner – which could slow the rate of decline.

The test measures patients’ brain waves while they are watching a series of images displayed on a screen.

Users wear a electroencephalogram (EEG) headset, which is linked to a computer for analysis.

Previous research suggests the test is effective at picking up small, subtle changes in brain waves which occur when a person remembers an image.

The researchers said that this response changes as a person develops dementia, which offers some hope for early diagnosis.

They hope that in the future the test could help lower the age of diagnosis by up to five years in the short term, and by more in the future.

The academics said that current diagnosis often relies on a series of subjective questions to test a person’s memory, which is limited and can be impacted by a person’s education, language skills or nervousness.

They said that because the Fastball headset test is “completely passive”, people’s responses are less likely to be impacted by the test itself.

Another plus point is that the test is portable and can be conducted in a patient’s home, they added.

Thanks to the new funding boost, the researchers will embark on a five-year project to test Fastball on more than 1,000 people in a dementia clinic in Bristol.

They will also work with commercial partners Cumulus Neuroscience to develop the technology into a product that can be rolled out across the NHS.

Dr Stothart, project co-lead from the the University of Bath, said: “Nearly all of us will know someone, or be caring for someone, with dementia.

“The costs to families, and to the NHS is enormous and is set to rise as our population ages.

“Yet, dementia is currently diagnosed too late – typically up to 20 years after the disease has first begun.

“Quicker, more accurate ways to diagnose dementia are greatly needed so that patients can get treatments earlier and families can plan better for the future, which is why we are so excited for the potential of Fastball EEG and the development of our work through this significant new funding and the collaborations it will enable.”

Dr Coulthard, associate professor in dementia neurology at the University of Bristol, added: “Patients can wait a long time for diagnosis and some of our current tests can be inaccurate and sometimes stressful for them.

“A quick, easy-to-administer memory test, like Fastball, could transform a patient’s journey to diagnosis.

“As we adopt new treatments into clinical practice, we will need to scale-up our ability to diagnose people at an early stage of Alzheimer’s and avoid language barriers. Fastball offers the opportunity to improve Alzheimer’s diagnosis equitably.”