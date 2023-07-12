Man who raped schoolgirl as she walked home from bus stop jailed for life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man who raped schoolgirl as she walked home from bus stop jailed for life

By Press Association
Shane Nash, 39, formerly of Bestwood, Nottingham (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)
A man who raped a schoolgirl and was later identified by police due to his distinctive walk has been jailed for life.

Shane Nash will serve a minimum of 15 years in prison after he attacked his victim as she walked home from a bus stop in Nottingham in January this year.

He approached the victim in an alleyway, grabbing her from behind and dragging her into nearby undergrowth, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

The 39-year-old bound his victim and covered her mouth with tape before attacking her, threatening to stab her if she told anyone.

His victim went home “dishevelled and in considerable distress” and told her mother what happened, who informed the police, the CPS said.

Parts of the attack and footage of Nash, captured on CCTV, were shared by Nottinghamshire Police as part of a media appeal.

Two days after the attack, an officer saw Nash walking in Top Valley, Nottingham, on January 31.

The force said: “After viewing the footage the previous day, the officer’s eye was immediately drawn to Nash’s distinctive walking style and his high, square shoulders.

“Noticing that his clothing was also similar to that of the suspect, she and her colleague immediately turned around and asked Nash to stop.

“It soon became clear that he was also wearing the same clothes and distinctive grey trainers he was wearing at the time of the attack.

“Further damming evidence was found when officers searched his bag and uncovered a black beanie hat and red sleeping bag referred to by the victim.”

Nash was arrested but denied rape, despite DNA evidence linking him to the victim.

Nash, formerly of Bestwood in Nottingham, later pleaded guilty to rape and attempted rape in March 2023.

He was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum 15-year term by Judge Nirmal Shant KC at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday.

He was also made to sign the sex offender register for life and made the subject of a lifelong restraining order preventing him from contacting the victim by any means.

Detective Inspector Craig Hall, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a horrific crime that shocked and appalled the local community.

“The victim in this case was simply walking home as she was grabbed and attacked.

“She is traumatised by what happened and this is likely to have a lasting impact upon her and her family.

“She has shown remarkable courage and dignity throughout the legal process and my thoughts are very much with her today.

Nash was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court (Rui Vieira/PA)
“Nash’s behaviour, by contrast, has been appalling throughout.

“He has shown absolutely no remorse for what he did and continued to deny the offence even when presented with incontrovertible evidence of his guilt.

“He will now spend a very considerable amount of time in jail, thanks in no small part to some excellent police work by the arresting officer and her colleague.

“I would also like to thank the dozens of other officers who worked so tirelessly to bring this truly dangerous individual to justice.”

Matt Evans, senior crown prosecutor for the CPS East Midlands, said: “Shane Nash subjected a young girl to a terrifying ordeal barely minutes from her home.

“The violent and merciless nature of the attack is reflected in today’s significant jail sentence.

“We are grateful that we have been able to get involved at an early stage to build a compelling case, resulting in a guilty plea.

“The survivor in this case has suffered severe trauma and has a long journey of recovery ahead of her.

“I hope that this swift resolution without having to relive her ordeal and seeing Shane Nash behind bars for life will assist in that journey.”