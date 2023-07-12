Ireland’s environment minister says 13 MEPs ‘swung vote’ to pass EU nature law

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ireland’s environment minister says 13 MEPs ‘swung vote’ to pass EU nature law

By Press Association
Green party leader Eamon Ryan at Leinster House (Brian Lawless/PA)
Ireland’s Transport and Environment Minister has said that the votes of all 13 Irish MEPs were “critical” in passing a key European Union (EU) nature bill.

Eamon Ryan said Ireland had taken a very strong position in the European Council and in the European Parliament, and that all Irish MEPs had “swung” the final tally.

The European Parliament supported the general outlines of the European Commission proposals in a razor-thin 324-312 vote, with 12 abstentions.

EU’s Nature Restoration law is a key part of the EU’s European Green Deal, which seeks to establish the world’s most ambitious climate and biodiversity targets and make the bloc the global point of reference on all climate issues.

As the European Parliament, EU Council and Commission all now having adopted proposals for a Nature Restoration Law, talks are expected to begin in September in order to agree the final form that the new law will take.

“I’m absolutely thrilled,” Green Party leader Mr Ryan told reporters in Dublin.

“The Irish government was united and clear in our position at the European Council, which had a very important impact.

“And I have to say, I’d like to thank every one of the Irish MEPs who have supported it.

“This is not insignificant, those Irish votes were critical, those Irish votes swung it.

“Those Irish MEPs got it over the line.

“If they voted the other way, it would have been lost and I think it would have been a shock right across Europe.”

A sheep farmer feeds his flock (Niall Carson/PA)
The plans proposed by the European Commission set binding restoration targets for specific habitats and species, with the aim by 2030 to restore at least 20% of the region’s land and sea areas.

The European Parliament’s largest group the European People’s Party (EPP) had staunchly opposed the draft law.

Mr Ryan had previously urged his coalition colleagues in Fine Gael, who are members of the EPP group, to vote in favour of the law.

Mr Ryan said: “There will be further compromises, I’m sure, and all sorts of twists and turns in it, but it’s very clear now we will have a Nature Restoration Law by the end of this year.”

Ireland’s Minister for Heritage and Electoral Reform Malcolm Noonan said it was “a great day for nature”.

He said that Wednesday’s vote, combined with last week’s vote in the Irish parliament that overwhelmingly backed the Nature Restoration Law, meant “we can finally say that Ireland is ready to take action on reversing biodiversity loss”.

“There is still a way to go before the final law is adopted, but we have kept the Nature Restoration Law alive. Now we have to ensure it flourishes,” he said.