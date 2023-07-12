Nasa releases James Webb telescope image on one-year anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nasa releases James Webb telescope image on one-year anniversary

By Press Association
The image includes roughly 50 young stars (NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, STScI)
Nasa has released a spectacular image taken by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) to mark one year since it began operations in space.

The space agency revealed the colour image on Wednesday, which shows the nearest star-forming region to our own, located 390 light-years away, in the Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex.

Around 50 young stars have been captured in the image, with many of them similar in mass to the Sun.

The JWST was launched from French Guiana on Christmas Day 2021 and its first images were released to the public by US president Joe Biden on July 12 last year.

This included Webb’s First Deep Field, which showed galaxy cluster SMACS 0723 in sharp detail and was heralded as the “deepest” and most detailed picture of the cosmos to date.

Nasa administrator Bill Nelson said: “In just one year, the James Webb Space Telescope has transformed humanity’s view of the cosmos, peering into dust clouds and seeing light from faraway corners of the universe for the very first time.

“Every new image is a new discovery, empowering scientists around the globe to ask and answer questions they once could never dream of.”

Klaus Pontoppidan, Webb project scientist at the Space Telescope Science Institute, said: “Webb’s image of Rho Ophiuchi allows us to witness a very brief period in the stellar lifecycle with new clarity.

“Our own Sun experienced a phase like this, long ago, and now we have the technology to see the beginning of another star’s story.”