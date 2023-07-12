Street artist creates limited edition print in aid of the Big Issue

A renowned street artist has created a limited edition print to help raise money for the Big Issue.

My Dog Sighs is also guest editing a special art-focused edition of the magazine.

An exhibition of the artist’s work opens on Thursday at London’s Jealous Gallery.

My Dog Sighs said: “When the Big issue approached me to guest edit this special art edition, I instantly saw the parallels with my creative endeavours and their ethos of helping those struggling and lost to work themselves to a position where they can find themselves and their place/purpose.

“As I delved deeper, choosing features for the magazine, I discovered other artists, creative thinkers, explorers, musicians and projects that are re-imagining the lost and turning it into something of value and purpose.

“Alongside the print, I’m proud to be showing a new body of work inspired by my collaboration with the Big Issue.”

Russell Blackman, managing director of the Big Issue, said: “Every year we invite stars of the art world to take over an edition of the Big Issue. They bring a wholly different perspective.

“We are so excited to be collaborating with My Dog Sighs, the special art edition is a brilliant one this year.”

The limited edition print features one of My Dog Sighs’ iconic glassy reflective eyes, reflecting narratives under the theme of being lost.