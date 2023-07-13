Police watchdog investigating response to 999 calls before Alfie Steele’s murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Police watchdog investigating response to 999 calls before Alfie Steele’s murder

By Press Association
An investigation into the contact police had with Alfie Steele and his family prior to his murder (West Mercia Police/PA)
An investigation into the contact police had with Alfie Steele and his family prior to his murder (West Mercia Police/PA)

The police watchdog has launched an inquiry into a force’s response to concerns raised for the welfare of a nine-year-old boy before he was held down in a bath and killed by his mother and stepfather.

Alfie Steele, of Droitwich, Worcestershire, died in February 2021 after his head was repeatedly held under the water, following months of cruelty which left him with more than 50 injuries.

A trial at Coventry Crown Court was told 999 calls made by neighbours in April, May and August 2020 had supplied details of Alfie’s ordeal, including a call saying it sounded like he was “being hit and held under the water”.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it had begun an investigation into the contact that West Mercia Police had with Alfie, his mother Carla Scott, and her partner Dirk Howell, prior to the killing.

Alfie Steele death
Alfie’s stepfather Dirk Howell was jailed for his murder (West Mercia Police/PA)

The investigation follows the IOPC’s assessment of a mandatory referral from the force, made after June’s sentencing of Howell for murder and Scott for manslaughter.

The couple are known to have had contact with police officers on a number of occasions in the years prior to Alfie’s murder.

The IOPC said its investigation will consider “the actions and decisions of West Mercia Police” and “whether any person serving with the force may have behaved in a manner which would justify disciplinary proceedings”.

IOPC regional director Derrick Campbell said: “First and foremost, my thoughts and sympathies go to Alfie’s family and friends and everyone who has understandably been left shocked and saddened by his death.

“I have recently discussed the referral with West Mercia Police, which followed the level of public concern raised by the trial of Alfie’s mother and her partner.

“Our investigation will be thorough and completely independent of the police.

“In examining the force’s response to the series of reports, we will be considering whether there is any organisational learning for West Mercia Police and if any change in policy or practice might help to prevent the awful circumstances of Alfie’s death from happening again.”

Alfie Steele death
Carla Scott was jailed for 27 years in June (West Mercia Police/PA)

A Child Safeguarding Practice Review is already under way into the role and involvement of a number of agencies.

Scott was jailed for 27 years and her partner was ordered to serve life with a minimum term of 32 years.

Scott, aged 35, and 41-year-old Howell were told at their sentencing hearing that what they had done amounted to the “torture” of Alfie.

Mr Justice Wall told the couple: “You have both refused to tell the truth about the day of Alfie’s death, preferring to lie to pretend that it was no more than a tragic accident and to cover up for one another.

“What is clear is that Alfie did not have the quiet death you tried to portray: a death in which he had an epileptic fit and gently fell asleep in the bath.

“His death was violent and brutal.”

Alfie Steele death
Body cam footage of Dirk Howell’s arrest after he fled following the murder (West Mercia Police/PA)

The six-week trial was told Alfie was denied food as an act of cruelty and routinely subjected to other “sinister” punishments, including being locked outside his Vashon Drive home in cold weather.

The evidence that secured the conviction of the couple included testimony from several neighbours who raised their concerns about alleged abuse with the police.

The material included a video recorded by a neighbour in August 2019, recording Alfie’s voice as he pleaded to be allowed back into his home for around 25 minutes, and a call six months before the boy’s death related to apparent abuse in a bathtub.

The female caller told an operator: “It sounds like my neighbours are doing something bad to their kid in the bath. Like they are really hurting them.

“It’s concerning because I know they have got social services’ involvement as well and the police have been before a few times.”

Further 999 calls in 2020 heard one concerned resident tell the operator “something strange is going on”, while another call reported that a family known to police had “got a young lad outside” and “had him in the garden standing like a statue.”