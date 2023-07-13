Tanaiste dismisses idea of Irish stop-off for US cluster bombs for Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Tanaiste dismisses idea of Irish stop-off for US cluster bombs for Ukraine

By Press Association
Tanaiste and Minister for Defence Micheal Martin and Defence Forces Chief of Staff Lt Gen Sean Clancy attended an open day to encourage people to join the Irish army (PA)
Tanaiste and Minister for Defence Micheal Martin and Defence Forces Chief of Staff Lt Gen Sean Clancy attended an open day to encourage people to join the Irish army (PA)

Ireland’s deputy premier has said the issue of an Irish airport being used as a stop-off to transport cluster bombs from the US to Ukraine “doesn’t arise”.

Foreign Affairs and Defence Minister Micheal Martin said that Ireland remains opposed to cluster munitions, pointing out that it was a lead nation in the establishment of a global 2008 convention banning the weapons.

His comments come after the controversial decision by the US to provide Kyiv with cluster munitions; US president Joe Biden has defended the “difficult” decision to send the weapons to Ukraine to help in battling against an invasion by Russia.

When asked about the issue on Thursday, Mr Martin said the cluster munitions convention was adopted in Dublin in 2008, and he remembers convincing nations to sign up to it.

US President Joe Biden during his visit to Dublin (Liam McBurney/PA)
US President Joe Biden during his visit to Dublin (Liam McBurney/PA)

“It was an outstanding diplomatic achievement by Ireland to have so many countries, over 120, I think signed eventually,” he said.

“I remember working with Gordon Brown at the time to get the UK’s agreement to sign up to the banning of cluster munitions and I recall very well meeting many civilians from countries all over, Asia in particular: amputees, people with severe injuries as a result of cluster munitions that are left in the aftermath of battle, the aftermath of war, in children’s playgrounds and so on.

“So, we’re opposed to the use of cluster munitions on the battlefield, that is Ireland’s position, that hasn’t changed, and that will remain our position.”

He said the possibility that they might be transported through Shannon “doesn’t arise”.

“No, I don’t think that that issue arises.

“In respect of any travel through Ireland or any flight (carrying munitions) coming through Ireland has to seek permission in the first instance.”

The Tanaiste was speaking at a Defence Forces Open Day in Farmleigh House in Dublin to encourage people to join the Irish army.

Micheal Martin Defence Forces
Tanaiste and Minister for Defence Micheal Martin and Defence Forces Chief of Staff Lt Gen Sean Clancy chat to Irish soldiers (Gráinne Ní Aodha/PA)

Defence Forces Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Sean Clancy said that “recruitment is a challenge” and that they have an “all year round” open recruitment campaign.

“So we’re actively pursuing recruitment at the moment, in particular, in a very challenging environment where the highest levels of employment exists now in the state, and we’re in a competitive market as well.”

He added: “We’re doing everything as well and to retain the people we have people that are highly valued with high levels of skills and competence that we train people and develop and nurture people within our organisation.”

He said that some of the specific roles they are targeting for recruitment are medical corps and medical officers, and engineers.

“We have a targeted campaign around specialists required in the naval service right now, for instance, we’ve a targeted campaign in terms of equitation… There are specialist areas as well within growing areas of interest, if you like, demanded by the security environment that exists today, such as cyber.”