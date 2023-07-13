Queen confesses to keeping flask of tea in her official car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Queen confesses to keeping flask of tea in her official car

By Press Association
Queen Camilla spoke with members of the community in Cornwall as part of her visit (Finnbarr Webster/PA)
The Queen has revealed she keeps a flask of tea in her official car when she joined a lively group of pensioners to celebrate a charity supporting the group.

Camilla toured an award-winning community group based in Cornwall supporting the elderly, those at risk of isolation, and mums and toddlers, and later met survivors of domestic and sexual abuse.

In the picturesque town of Saint Columb Major, the Queen chatted over tea to members of the Oasis Centre, a recipient of the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service last year, involved in artwork or puzzles to keep them mentally active.

Queen Camilla with staff
She joked with volunteer Sharon Tate, who said after chatting to Camilla: “I said you can’t move on, you’ve only had two sips of your tea, we’ll put it in a flask for you, and she said she already has one in the car.”

Ms Tate said the Queen praised the work of the organisation: “She was saying how people get so lonely at the minute and they need somewhere like this.”

The organisation was started by friends Pat Walton, 77, and Pauline Turner, 82, in 2008 after they alerted by a local postmaster concerned about how infrequently he saw elderly people in the area.

Royal visit to Cornwall
As the hall being used by the charity filled with chatter and laughter, Ms Walton joked: “When we first started, people wouldn’t talk to each other, they would just drink the coffee and complain if someone sat in their seat, now look at them.”

Camilla cut a cake to mark her visit with an unusual ingredient in the icing sugar – gin.

Volunteer Amanda Lean, who made the Victoria sponge cake, said: “I use gin because it stops the colours running (and) it evaporates better than water.”

She quipped about the Queen: “I think she likes gin – but she would probably like a drop more.”

Queen Camilla met staff at The Women's Centre
Queen Camilla told staff and survivors at The Women’s Centre Cornwall that their centre and their work does ‘so much good’ (Matt Keeble/PA)

The Queen later visited the Women’s Centre Cornwall in the Bodmin area, which provides specialist support to women and girls living with the impact of abuse whether sexual or domestic.

Camilla has visited many organisations supporting women who have experienced sexual violence or abuse and at the centre, she met staff and learnt about their work with women in prison.

When one staff member described herself as a “survivor”, the Queen replied: “I meet so many people who have suffered abuse and come back into the system to help others – because, of course, they know what they’re talking about more than anybody else.

She went on to say: “I think these places do so much good, 10, 20 years ago not many existed but they are springing up all over the place, thank goodness.”