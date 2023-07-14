Rain forecast for Wimbledon before wind sweeps through for final weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Rain forecast for Wimbledon before wind sweeps through for final weekend

By Press Association
A tennis fan sports an umbrella hat on day nine of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships (Adam Davy/PA)
Umbrellas may again be necessary for tennis fans on Friday as rain is forecast for much of Day 12 at Wimbledon.

The Met Office has also warned of “blustery conditions” leading into the final weekend of the tournament.

The forecaster’s website suggests light rain will begin from 9am on Friday and showers could get heavier at around 2pm, shortly after the first men’s semi-final is due to begin on Centre Court between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner.

Djokovic’s first-round match on Centre Court against Pedro Cachin on July 3 was delayed amid farcical scenes following a rain delay.

The clash was delayed for nearly an hour and a half after the first set because of a damp court, despite the roof being deployed.

Djokovic maintained good humour about the situation and rubbed a towel on the court to laughter from the crowd, before members of the ground staff used leaf blowers to dry the surface.

The rain could continue through the entire day at the tournament, with the Met Office predicting heavy rain at 4pm and 7pm.

The forecaster’s spokesperson Nicola Maxey told the PA news agency: “There is a (yellow wind warning) on Saturday, covering Wimbledon and may well impact the competition.

“(Friday) we have got some rain which is becoming more widespread across many central and southern areas and rain is likely to certainly affect the South East for much of the day.”

The yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office because of strong winds and is in place from 9am to midnight on Saturday.

Ms Maxey said: “That will bring blustery conditions and, again, rain and showers are expected.

“We are expecting to see gusts of 40mph quite widely with some isolated spots seeing 50 to 55mph through the day.

“It is the sort of winds where we might see some minor damage or travel disruption, particularly when you take into account the rainfall that we are expecting to see.”