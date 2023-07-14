Funeral takes place of Nottingham victim Barnaby Webber

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Funeral takes place of Nottingham victim Barnaby Webber

By Press Association
Barnaby Webber (second left) with his father David, mother Emma and brother Charlie Webber (Family handout/PA)
The funeral is taking place of one of the victims of the Nottingham attacks.

Family and friends will gather in Taunton, Somerset to pay their respects to Barnaby Webber, 19, who died after being attacked in Nottingham on June 13.

Hundreds of people, including friends from Taunton School and the University of Nottingham, are expected fill Taunton Minister while many more will gather outside to watch as the service is relayed on large screens.

Several roads near the church are being closed off during the service due to the large crowds expected to attend.

The student was studying history at the University of Nottingham (family handout/PA)
Following his death, his parents David and Emma Webber, and younger brother Charlie, paid tribute to him, saying he was “at the start of his journey into adulthood and was developing into a wonderful young man”.

“His family welcome everyone from Taunton and beyond who wish to pay tribute to this wonderful young man,” a family spokeswoman said.

“Barnaby’s family take great strength from all the support they have been receiving and say all who want to remember him are welcome.

“Barnaby was a Taunton boy through and through, and his family take great comfort in the care and support they have received from his home town and beyond.”

Following the service, a private cremation will take place for the history student.

Barnaby Webber with his younger brother Charlie (family handout/PA)
Mr Webber, who was a keen cricketer, died alongside medical student Grace O’Malley-Kumar, 19, from Woodford, London.

The friends were stabbed to death as they walked home from a night out, with 65-year-old school caretaker Ian Coates killed around an hour later.

Since their deaths both families have set up charity foundations in their honour.

An inquest into their deaths heard all three had died as a result of stab wounds.

Valdo Calocane, 31, is charged with their murder and the attempted murder of three pedestrians by driving a van into them in the city centre.

Calocane, who has identified himself as Adam Mendes in previous court appearances, will face trial in January next year, pending a plea hearing on September 25.