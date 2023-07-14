Team rings osprey chicks at Northern England stronghold

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Team rings osprey chicks at Northern England stronghold

By Press Association
Forestry England ornithologist Martin Davison with one the osprey chicks that the team ringed at Kielder Forest, Northumberland (Forestry England/PA)
Forestry England ornithologist Martin Davison with one the osprey chicks that the team ringed at Kielder Forest, Northumberland (Forestry England/PA)

Tree climbers and wildlife experts have joined up to ring rare osprey chicks in one of the bird of prey’s English strongholds.

Ospreys returned to Kielder Forest, Northumberland, for the first time in at least 200 years in 2009.

Since then the fish-eating hunters have gone from strength-to-strength and this year eight chicks have been be fitted with identification rings on their legs so experts can monitor their progress.

The ringing process is harmless and allows experts to track their movements (Forestry England/PA)

There has been a change to their hierarchy with the absence of two of the older and most productive males, who may be dead, with one of them previously producing 26 chicks.

But his grandson Elsin, two, has been seen nearby and looks set to carry on the dynasty.

There are eight occupied nests in the 63,000-acre forest this year and five of them produced healthy offspring.

Ospreys were hunted to extinction in England in the 19th century but have since made a return (Forestry England/PA)

After climbers lowered youngsters to the ground they were fitted with a unique ring on one leg and a numbered blue coloured tag on the other.

This shows they were born in England and Wales and the tag can be read by people using cameras and scopes, meaning they can be tracked through their lives.

Tom Dearnley, Forestry England ecologist, said: “The sheer scale of Kielder creates an excellent environment for rare and protected species to recover.”