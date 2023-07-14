Heavy wind and rain expected as Europe heatwave pushes low-pressure system to UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Heavy wind and rain expected as Europe heatwave pushes low-pressure system to UK

By Press Association
Travellers have been warned of delays over the weekend as 55mph gusts and heavy rain are set to batter parts of the UK (PA)
Sweltering temperatures in Europe are directing low-pressure systems towards the UK and will lead to 55mph gusts and heavy rain this weekend.

A yellow Met Office wind warning is in place across south-west England and Wales until Friday evening, before another one covering large swathes of central and southern England comes in on Saturday morning.

They warn people to expect delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport as well as potential power cuts, large waves and damage to trees.

Forecasters believe the Cerberus heatwave, named by the Italian Meteorological Society after the three-headed monster from Dante’s Inferno, which has taken hold across holiday hotspots in the Mediterranean, could be behind the wet and windy weather.

WEATHER Wind
(PA Graphics)

Rebekah Sherwin, an expert meteorologist from the Met Office’s global forecasting team, said: “The southern shift of the jet stream that has pushed the high pressure southwards across this region has also led to low-pressure systems being directed into the UK, bringing more unsettled and cooler weather here than we experienced in June when the jet stream was at a more northerly latitude.”

As part of the current low-pressure system over the UK, a “band of persistent rain” and strong gusts will move across large swathes of the country from Friday.

Forecaster Alex Deakin said: “We’ll be watching heavy showers zipping through on the gusty winds but those winds could cause some problems, gusts across the Midlands, eastern and southern England likely to reach 45, maybe 50, perhaps even 55mph in some locations.

“Nothing spectacular about those winds were we in autumn or winter but for this time of year that is unusually strong and as a result could cause some disruption.

“There’ll be heavy showers to boot. Now those strong winds mean the showers will at least tend to move through fairly quickly but they could drop a lot of rain in a short space of time (or) even turn into thunderstorms in places.”

Temperatures will widely be in the high teens or low 20s, which is average for the time of year.

Sunday is expected to be less windy but showers will continue for parts of northern England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, with a risk of thunder, while further south will see a mix of sunny spells and showers.