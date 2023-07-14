Hundreds gather for funeral of Nottingham attack victim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hundreds gather for funeral of Nottingham attack victim

By Press Association
Mourners arrive for the funeral of Barnaby Webber at Taunton Minster in Taunton, Somerset (Matt Keeble/PA)
Hundreds of people have gathered to remember one of the people killed in the Nottingham attacks.

Around 600 people gathered in Taunton Minster in Taunton, Somerset, to pay tribute to Barnaby Webber, 19, who died after being attacked in Nottingham on June 13.

Among the congregation were many of his friends from Taunton School, Bishop Hull Cricket Club and the University of Nottingham.

Barnaby Webber funeral
Friends, family and colleagues gathered to remember Barnaby Webber, who was killed after being attacked in Nottingham on June 13 (Matt Keeble/PA)

Also attending were the family of Grace O’Malley-Kumar, 19, who died alongside Mr Webber.

Both Ms O’Malley-Kumar and Ian Coates, 65, who also died, were also remembered at the service.

Their photographs were on display at the entrance to the church, alongside a hockey stick and ball and Nottingham Forest scarf, to remember their love of their respective sports.

Barnaby Webber
Mr Webber was killed along with two other people in the attacks last month (Handout/PA)

Mr Webber’s wicker coffin was brought into the church to music by Annie Lennox, with her song Into The West.

The service was led by the Right Reverend Ruth Worsley, the Bishop of Taunton.

The minister choir sang Amazing Grace before mourners heard tributes from Mr Webber’s former teachers and friends at Taunton School and university colleagues.