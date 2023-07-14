Disability campaign group loses fight over Grenfell recommendations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Disability campaign group loses fight over Grenfell recommendations

By Press Association
Sarah Rennie, left, and Georgie Hulme, outside the High Court in 2022 (Brian Farmer/PA)
Sarah Rennie, left, and Georgie Hulme, outside the High Court in 2022 (Brian Farmer/PA)

A campaign group which complained about a Government “failure” to implement Grenfell Tower Inquiry recommendations relating to disabled people living in high-rise flats has lost a High Court fight.

Claddag, which campaigns on fire safety issues facing disabled residents, raised concerns relating to recommendations that owners of high-rise residential buildings should prepare “personal emergency evacuation plans” for people with disabilities.

The group took legal action against Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who has responsibility for national fire safety legislation and guidance, and asked a judge to quash a decision “not to implement” recommendations.

Mrs Justice Stacey, who had considered arguments at a High Court hearing in London in December, has dismissed the group’s claim.

Tower block fire in London
Grenfell Tower in London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

She heard that Claddag had been set up by Sarah Rennie, from Birmingham, and Georgie Hulme, from Manchester, who had physical disabilities and had also taken legal action.

The judge said Ms Rennie and Ms Hulme, and many others, must have been “desperately” disappointed that the recommendations had not been implemented.

But she said the decision was “essentially a political decision” and “not unlawful”.

Mrs Justice Stacey said a personal emergency evacuation plan was a “specifically designed evacuation plan”, tailored to meet the “specific needs of a person with reduced mobility”.

The judge said the aim was for residents and people responsible for the management of fire safety in a building to have “thought through the available options in advance of any emergency”.

She said a consultation had led ministers to conclude that introducing personal emergency evacuation plans would not be proportionate because of “practical difficulties and concerns” raised by a number of “responsible persons” and building owners.

“The reasoning could have been fuller and engaged more closely with the detailed and thoughtful findings and conclusions in the (inquiry) report and careful advice of the experts appointed to assist the inquiry, but there has been a sufficient grappling with the … rationale in all the circumstances sufficient to meet the legal threshold,” said the judge.

“This was essentially a political decision for the defendant to take and was not in breach of the requirements of public law and procedural fairness.”

She added: “It must have been desperately disappointing for the claimants and many others that the carefully considered personal emergency evacuation plan recommendations contained in the … report have not been implanted, but it was not an unlawful decision.”

Barrister Raj Desai, who represented the claimants, had told the judge 72 people had died following the outbreak of the Grenfell Tower fire on June 14 2017.

He said those who died were “disproportionately persons with disabilities” whose “ability to self-evacuate was compromised”.

Alan Payne KC, who led a government legal team, had told the hearing that a consultation was ongoing and indicated that ministers were looking at ways to implement recommendations in a “proportionate and safe manner”.