Ex Met Police officer to stand trial over child sexual offences

A former Metropolitan Police constable is to appear in court charged with child sexual offences.

Tom Thorpe, formerly of the Met’s south area basic command unit, is set to stand trial at Kingston Crown Court in south-west London on Monday.

He is charged with “three counts of making an indecent photograph/pseudo-photograph of a child” and “one count of attempting to cause a child under 13 to watch/look at an image of sexual activity”, Scotland Yard said.

Thorpe, 33, is further charged with one count of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child, the force added.

The former officer was arrested on December 6 2019 and charged on February 22 2021.

Following his arrest, he was suspended from duty.

Thorpe resigned from the Met in September 2022.