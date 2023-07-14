Farmer carves world record-setting image of Tutankhamun into field of maize

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Farmer carves world record-setting image of Tutankhamun into field of maize

By Press Association
A farmer has paid tribute to the 100-year anniversary of Tutankhamun’s tomb being found by carving a gigantic image of the late pharaoh into a field of maize (Danny Lawson/PA)
A farmer has paid tribute to the 100-year anniversary of Tutankhamun’s tomb being found by carving a gigantic image of the late pharaoh into a field of maize (Danny Lawson/PA)

A farmer has paid tribute to the 100-year anniversary of Tutankhamun’s tomb being found by carving a gigantic image of the late pharaoh into a field of maize.

Tom Pearcy cut more than 5km of pathways into an 15-acre field at York Maze, which contains more than a million maize plants, to create the biggest image of Tutankhamun, which doubles up as a maze.

The image is said to be the equivalent of eight Wembley football pitches and, at more than 100m in diameter, the head of the giant figure is bigger than the Royal Albert Hall.

York Maze
The image of Tutankhamun created by Tom Pearcy (Danny Lawson/PA)

The maze was officially opened on Friday, with Mr Pearcy saying: “I have always been fascinated by ancient Egypt and the lives of the pharaohs.

York Maze
Farmer Tom Pearcy at the launch of the York Maze, which this year marks the centenary of the discovery of Tutankhamun’s tomb (Danny Lawson/PA)

“King Tutankhamun’s sarcophagus is such an iconic image, it makes a great maize maze which visitors can explore and try to find their way through.

“I have also set a tricky hieroglyphic quiz trail within the maze, a real cornundrum!”

York Maze
The image is said to cover an area the size of eight Wembley football pitches (Danny Lawson/PA)

The entrance to Tutankhamun’s tomb was discovered in November 1922 but it was not until February 17 1923 that Howard Carter and fellow explorer Lord Carnarvon entered the sealed door to reach the burial chamber.

George Herbert, Eighth Earl of Carnarvon, who officially opened the maze and is the great-grandson of the fifth earl of Carnarvon, who first entered the tomb, said: “(My great-grandfather) would have been amazed, as I am, to see this incredible image of Tutankhamun carved into a field of maize.

York Maze
Farmer Tom Pearcy, right, with George Herbert, Eighth Earl of Carnarvon (Danny Lawson/PA)

“As a photographer my great-grandfather knew the power of an image to tell a story and made sure that when he and Carter entered the tomb photographs of the discovery were captured and sent around the world.

“It is fantastic that 100 years on this amazing image of Tutankhamun will also be sent around the world.”

The Tutankhamun centenary maze is open for visitors from Saturday July 15 to Monday September 4.